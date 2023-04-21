This Editor-loved Tinted Sunscreen Gives Your Skin a Sun-kissed Vacation Glow — and It’s 20% Off

If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I will always seize the opportunity to soak up the sun. But, as someone that struggles with acne, I’m always reaching for a tinted sunscreen to even out my complexion while still protecting it from the harmful UV rays. Lately, I’ve been on a mineral SPF kick after learning that it's gentler for sensitive skin, and this journey has brought me to the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen, which actually just went on sale.

Right now, Avène is hosting a special flash sale in honor of Earth Day, giving shoppers the chance to score 20 percent off on all of its skin care offerings. The sitewide sale will run until Sunday, April 23 at midnight PT, and all you need to do is enter the code SAVE20 at checkout.

Anyway, back to the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen. First of all, it's worth mentioning that it delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection, which as avid sunscreen users know is something of a rarity for tinted formulas. On top of that, the 100 percent mineral sunscreen is formulated with nourishing and calming ingredients to improve the appearance of your skin in the moment, and enhance its health over time. These multitaskers include brightening niacinamide, redness-soothing bisabolol, dryness-quenching allantoin, and the brand's signature thermal spring water, which softens, hydrates, and strengthens the skin.

Stellar ingredients list aside, this SPF also boasts an impressively fast-absorbing formula, which is also uncommon for mineral sunscreens — especially ones with 12 percent zinc-oxide. Combined with its lightweight, liquidy texture, the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen blends seamlessly and easily into the skin, leaving behind no traces of white cast, piling, or any other of the classic tells that you're wearing a mineral SPF.

Now, let me be clear, this is not a throw-on-and-go sunscreen. Its tinted hue is quite dark and requires deliberate and focused application. If not, then you'll have orangey streaks all over your face — which I learned the hard way by scrolling through the selfies I took on a solo beach day (note: several reviewers with fair skin noted that the shade was too dark for them).

But, once it's fully blended in, the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen imparts the skin with a sun-kissed glow. In fact, it's one that's so dewy and bronzy that you might not even need to sit out in the sun anymore. The tint actually reminds me of the results you'd get from using sunless tan products, which often leave the SPF out of their formulas. So, it's amazing that you're getting the glow, complexion evening, the skin care benefits, and the sun protection from just one product. If you do find the tint to be too dark, an esthetician that left the sunscreen a five-star rating suggests mixing it with your foundation or moisturizer to neutralize the tint.

Another unexpected perk of the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen that travelers will enjoy is that it comes in the perfect, compact bottle. The 1.7-ounce sunscreen doesn't take up bulk in your bag, whether you're storing it in your toiletry case, carry-on, purse, backpack, or beach tote. And, the cap stays tightly in place when you're on the go, so you don't have to worry about any of the product leaking out.

If you've been on the hunt for a sunscreen that does it all and is actually a pleasure to travel with, don't miss this chance to try the Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen while it's on sale. Don't forget to use the code SAVE20 at checkout so you can get it for 20 percent off — and, to do it fast because time's running out to shop the Avène Earth Day flash sale.

