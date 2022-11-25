This Anti-aging Cream From the French Brand Celebs Love Works Better Than Retinol — and It’s on Sale Today

It contains the most potent form of retinol you can use without a prescription, and it helps shoppers see “dramatic changes’ in wrinkles, discoloration, and smoothness.

Published on November 25, 2022 05:07PM EST

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream
Having healthy skin while traveling lies in a lot of factors, starting with your skin care routine. One way that travelers maintain a smooth, radiant complexion after a long flight or whirlwind trip is by recruiting the help of the Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, which is known to come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, the popular retinol cream just went on sale. 

During the Avene Black Friday sale, you can get it for 30 percent off. All you need to do is add the code FRIDAYFEELS at checkout to score this amazing deal, which marks the Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream down to $52. 

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Avene

To buy: aveneusa.com, $52 with code FRIDAYFEELS (originally $74) 

With retinaldehyde at its center, which is the most potent form of retinol available without a prescription, the RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream penetrates deep into the skin to regenerate the cells and stimulate collagen production. This, in turn, leads to the smoothing of wrinkles and fine lines, leaving the skin firmer-looking. The formula gets its skin-plumping effect from the brand’s Relastide peptides that also give your complexion a boost in firmness and brightness, which is a perk for those with uneven tone or dark spots. 

Unlike other retinol creams, which are known to be quite harsh and drying on the skin, the RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream is anchored in Avene’s signature thermal spring water to ensure that it stays hydrated after application. In fact, it also has a cooling, calming, and softening effect on the skin as well, making it great for those with sensitive skin types. Antioxidant-rich vitamin E provides an additional dose of hydration while also working to reverse damage in the skin caused by UV exposure, pollution, and more (Note: Since it’s a retinol, the cream should be used at night to avoid sunburn). It’s no wonder why it’s earned a stamp of approval from celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Liv Tyler

Related: The 30 Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals for Travelers During Black Friday

“My skin has never looked better,” raved an Avene customer. “The fine lines around my mouth and eyes are visibly reduced. My skin is smooth and there is a glow. This product works great.” Another shopper wrote, “I have been using Avene's RetrinAL 0.1 for years and will never be without it…my nighttime routine makes me look like a 20-year old the next day.” 

A reviewer added, “It absorbs in the skin like a dream, doesn’t irritate or dry me out, and I love the sanitary dispenser.” Similarly, another customer mentioned that they’ve found the formula to be “very gentle to my skin but yet effective.” In fact, one shopper said the cream “was recommended to me by a dermatologist years ago. It instantly softens and smooths my skin.” 

Related: Jet-lagged Travelers and Night-shift Nurses Call This Brightening Under-eye Balm a ‘Lifesaver’ for Tired Eyes

As for how long the RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream begins to take effect, one buyer was happy to report: “I wasn't expecting results in my complexion's clarity and my skin's smoothness so soon but I began to see improvements in a matter of days.” 

Another reviewer shared, “RetrinAL has caused dramatic changes to my 64-year-old skin. After using nightly for the past several months, these are the changes I am loving: Textured skin areas are now smooth. Discoloration spots have faded almost completely. Fine lines are less noticeable.” They concluded their review, adding, “My favorite change is my skin just looks brighter, healthy, and clear.” 

Long story short, the RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream is going to be a game-changer in your skin care routine. Get the popular retinol cream on sale for 30 percent off during the Avene Black Friday sale, and hurry because time is running out to score this amazing deal. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $52.

