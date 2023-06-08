This Low-cost Carrier Has $19 Fares for Select Flights and 50% Off on More — but You'll Have to Book Fast

The sale ends tonight and the half-off promotion ends on Monday.

Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
June 8, 2023
As the busy summer travel season approaches, thankfully steep discounts for airfare are following.

Budget airline Avelo recently announced a fare sale for flights between Wilmington, DE (ILG) and several popular summer destinations including Nashville, TN, and Savannah, GA for $19. Avelo shares how flying from Wilmington’s airport, instead of Philadelphia, or other airports in the tri-state area, can help save passengers extra money with discounted fares. The sale ends on Thursday.

The full list of destinations from Wilmington, DE in the sale include: 

  • Charleston, SC (CHS)
  • Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
  • Greenville / Spartanburg, SC (GSP)
  • Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
  • Nashville, TN (BNA)
  • Raleigh / Durham, NC (RDU)
  • Savannah, GA / Hilton Head, SC (SAV)
  • Wilmington, NC (ILM)

“Taking a family vacation or long weekend getaway this summer is now more affordable than ever. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and nothing makes visiting one of Avelo’s popular summer destinations easier than an irresistible $19 fare.” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. 

For travelers outside of the Philadelphia area, Avelo has several promotions to maximize savings on summer travel that can be utilized. The airline is promoting a 50 percent off discount code (Finals2023) which provides savings on airfare between June 22, 2023 and October 31, 2023. The promotion code expires on Monday.

The airline is also offering the opportunity to enter a Summer 2023 sweepstakes that includes two airline tickets, an iPhone 14 Pro, and a $1,000 visa gift card. 

Avelo Airlines opened in April 2021, and provides air service to 44 destinations across the United States. The airline mostly focuses on regional airports, an example is that in the Los Angeles market, many flights depart from the Burbank, CA Airport, instead of Los Angeles’ LAX.

