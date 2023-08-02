This Low-cost Airline Is Celebrating Its New Route to Puerto Rico With $99 Flights — but You'll Need to Book Soon

Avelo Airlines is launching a flight to Puerto Rico — its first route outside the U.S. — and is celebrating with a $99 flight sale from now until August 6.

By
Alison Fox
Published on August 2, 2023
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will launch flights to Puerto Rico this fall, marking the airline’s first-ever Caribbean destination and its latest expansion plans.

The airline, which first launched in 2021 out of the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles, will start flying between southern Connecticut and San Juan on Nov. 15, according to Avelo. The new flights will operate twice each week from the Tweed-New Haven Airport to Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, flying on a Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

“With a large and increasing number of Puerto Ricans calling Connecticut home, this service will make reconnecting with friends and family easier and more affordable than ever,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “And with winter right around the corner, this Caribbean island treasure is the latest example of how Avelo is inspiring travel in new and exciting ways for Southern Connecticut.” 

Levy added: “At the same time, we expect the affordability and convenience of this new route will inspire a meaningful number of travelers to visit Connecticut from Puerto Rico. This is a win-win opportunity for Connecticut and Puerto Rico.”

To celebrate the new route, Avelo is launching one-way fares starting at just $99. To take advantage, travelers must book by Aug. 5 and travel by Feb. 14, 2024. However, travelers must still pay additional fees for things like baggage and seat assignments.

The new route will bring Avelo’s reach to 47 different destinations across 25 states and one U.S. territory. From its base in Connecticut alone, the airline will now serve 18 different destinations.

Since launching in 2021, Avelo has continued to expand, adding East Coast flights in 2022, bringing commercial flights back to Delaware, and announcing a Las Vegas base earlier this summer. The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, including the Next-Generation 737-700s and 737-800s.

