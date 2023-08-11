This Low-cost Airline Is Launching the First Nonstop Flight Between Puerto Rico and Delaware

The new Avelo Airlines flight will launch on Nov. 15.

Published on August 11, 2023
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Avelo Airlines will launch flights to Puerto Rico from Delaware this fall, expanding its presence in the state. It will be the first carrier to offer nonstop flights to destinations outside the continental United States from the state.

The new flight, which will launch from Wilmington International Airport (ILM) on Nov. 15, will fly to San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to Avelo. It will operate on a Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft.

“Since taking flight in February, more than 125,000 customers have discovered the magical convenience, reliability, and affordability of flying Avelo at Greater Philly’s most travel-friendly airport — Wilmington Airport,” Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines' chairman and CEO, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure. “Today’s historic service expansion is the latest example of the smooth and seamless travel experience Avelo is bringing to the four-state Delaware Valley region.”

The airline, which launched in 2021, first started flying out of Delaware to Florida earlier this year, bringing commercial flights back to the state after a temporary drought with none.

“We are grateful that Avelo will be expanding service once again here in Delaware,” the state’s Gov. John Carney said in the statement. “We are excited to welcome more visitors to the First State and give our residents additional affordable and convenient travel opportunities.”

Last week, the low-cost carrier announced its first-ever flights to Puerto Rico (and its first-ever Caribbean destination) from Connecticut. That flight will also launch on Nov. 15. In addition to the Puerto Rico route, Avelo will also start flying nonstop from Wilmington, Delaware, to Sarasota, Florida, on Nov. 2.

With the new routes, Avelo will serve 47 different destinations across 25 states and Puerto Rico.

To celebrate its new routes, Avelo is offering one-way flights from Wilmington to San Juan starting at just $99 and offering one-way flights to Sarasota starting at just $49. To take advantage, travelers must book their San Juan flights by Aug. 14 and book their Sarasota flights by Aug. 22 — and travel by Feb. 14, 2024.

