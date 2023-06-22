This Low-cost Airline Just Announced a Las Vegas Base — and Is Celebrating With Fares As Low As $49

This growing airline is making a big bet in Las Vegas.



Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines, that started service in 2021, is opening a Las Vegas, Nevada base, with an initial plan to provide air travel to five nonstop destinations.



With the announcement of the new Las Vegas base, Avelo is celebrating with a fare sale with discounted rates as low as $49. The fares are available on destinations served from Las Vegas including:



Bend / Redmond, OR - Fares from $49

Eureka / Arcata, CA - Fares from $49

Sonoma / Santa Rosa, CA - Fares from $49

Brownsville, TX - Fares from $69

Dubuque, IA - Fares from $69

The fares must be booked by July 4, 2023, and are valid on travel through October 31, 2023.



The flights from Las Vegas will be operated on a Boeing 737-700 which can accommodate 147 passengers. Avelo points out that the discount rates include government taxes and fees, but carry-on and checked bags will be subject to additional fees.

"We are excited about the exclusive nonstop access to Vegas Avelo’s new base will offer our Customers from these five communities and more in the future," Andrew Levy, Avelo's Chairman and CEO said in a statement. Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo’s affordability, convenience and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever. The new flights, destinations and jobs our new base will enable is a winning hand for Las Vegas, Avelo and, most importantly, our Customers.”

Avelo has bases in Burbank, CA, Orlando, FL, Raleigh/Durham, NC, among other cities.



Las Vegas has seen a tourism rebound since the pandemic, with 38 million people visiting the Nevada city in 2022. With events planned during the Fourth of July weekend, and the upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, there are plenty of activities to keep travelers returning.

