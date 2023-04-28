This 50% Off Flight Sale Has Tickets to California Wine Country, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park Starting at $34

A two-year-old airline is celebrating with new destinations and big discounts on fares.

Avelo Airlines, based in Houston, has recently announced new services to bring travelers to California's Wine Country, Glacier National Park, Bozeman Yellowstone, and more. The low-cost carrier has been aggressively announcing new destinations as it ramps up services and continues expansion.

The airline recently announced newly expanded service from California Wine Country’s Sonoma County Airport to Redmond, Oregon starting on June 23, with introductory fares on sale for $34. Travelers can also fly to California Wine Country on Avelo from Los Angeles (Burbank Airport), Las Vegas, and Palm Springs.

New service for visitors to Glacier National Park in northern Montana’s Rocky Mountain region will soon be available on Avelo, starting on May 22, from Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport to the Glacier Park International Airport.

This week, the airline also announced new service between Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana to the Southern California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport which will begin on June 28.

For passengers looking to jet away, the airline is running a summer sale with 50% off select flights between May 1 and Sept. 6, when you use the promo code "WANDERLUST." Travel + Leisure tried out several routes and was able to see the savings instantly. For example, on a flight from Burbank, CA to Kalispell, MT (Glacier National Park), the fare successfully dropped from $68 to $42 one-way, with the same discount also being offered on the return flight.

Avelo is one of the newest low-cost carriers in the United States, having started in April 2021, and has already flown 2 million passengers on 17,000 flights. For those unfamiliar with Avelo, they also offer free change and cancellations. The destinations recently announced are the latest additions for Avelo’s route map which services 43 destinations across 24 states.

“At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable,” reps for Avelo said in a statement provided to T+L.

Avelo was founded by Andrew Levy, the former chief financial officer at United Airlines, and co-founder of Allegiant Air.

