This 50% Off Flight Sale Has Tickets to California Wine Country, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park Starting at $34

Avelo Airlines is turning two with new service to some of the most exciting summer destinations in the U.S.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023
Tranqui Napa Valley scene backlit by warm sunlight
Photo:

Billy Hustace/Getty Images

A two-year-old airline is celebrating with new destinations and big discounts on fares. 

Avelo Airlines, based in Houston, has recently announced new services to bring travelers to California's Wine Country, Glacier National Park, Bozeman Yellowstone, and more. The low-cost carrier has been aggressively announcing new destinations as it ramps up services and continues expansion.

The airline recently announced newly expanded service from California Wine Country’s Sonoma County Airport to Redmond, Oregon starting on June 23, with introductory fares on sale for $34.  Travelers can also fly to California Wine Country on Avelo from Los Angeles (Burbank Airport), Las Vegas, and Palm Springs. 

New service for visitors to Glacier National Park in northern Montana’s Rocky Mountain region will soon be available on Avelo, starting on May 22, from Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport to the Glacier Park International Airport.

This week, the airline also announced new service between Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana to the Southern California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport which will begin on June 28. 

For passengers looking to jet away, the airline is running a summer sale with 50% off select flights between May 1 and Sept. 6, when you use the promo code "WANDERLUST." Travel + Leisure tried out several routes and was able to see the savings instantly. For example, on a flight from Burbank, CA to Kalispell, MT (Glacier National Park), the fare successfully dropped from $68 to $42 one-way, with the same discount also being offered on the return flight. 

Avelo is one of the newest low-cost carriers in the United States, having started in April 2021, and has already flown 2 million passengers on 17,000 flights. For those unfamiliar with Avelo, they also offer free change and cancellations. The destinations recently announced are the latest additions for Avelo’s route map which services 43 destinations across 24 states. 

“At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable,” reps for Avelo said in a statement provided to T+L. 

Avelo was founded by Andrew Levy, the former chief financial officer at United Airlines, and co-founder of Allegiant Air. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A general view of the Fenway Park facade during a game
You Can Dine in Center Field at 3 Iconic Baseball Stadiums This Summer — on Meals by James Beard Award-honored Chefs
One of the horse drawn Uber âCoronation Carriageâ in London
Uber Will Let You Order a Horse and Carriage Ride in London to Celebrate King Charles's Coronation
People walk along 5th Avenue in Manhattan passing the Gucci store
This U.S. City Is the Wealthiest in the World, According to a New Study
Lion Pride and Safari Trucks, Masai Mara Game Reserve, Kenya
This Company Is Offering New Hires $20K to Go on Safari Instead of Starting Work Right Away
Once a meadow, now a lake from the flooded Merced River, in Yosemite Valley, on April 8, 2018.
Yosemite National Park to Temporarily Close Over Flooding Concerns From Melting Snow
A woman opening an uber/car door
These Are the Most Common Items People Leave Behind in Ubers
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, California
Disneyland Is Closing 3 Beloved Rides This Summer — What to Know If You're Planning a Trip
Rendering of the exterior of the Brightline West train going from Las Vegas to California
This High-speed Train Could Take Travelers From Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 2 Hours
Aerial view of Barlocco Isle in Scotland
This Uninhabited Island in Scotland Is on Sale — and It's Cheaper Than an NYC Apartment
Airplane shadow flying to Miami, Florida, USA.
Snag $39 Flights to Miami, Las Vegas, and More With This Spirit Airlines Flash Sale — But You Have to Book Today
Rows of beach chairs and umbrellas line the beach while the waves come in
This Is the No. 1 Reason Some Americans Aren't Taking a Summer Vacation — and What to Do If You’re One of Them
A glowing tent next to a lake at sunset in Montana.
This State Has the Most Hiking Trails in the U.S. — and Was Just Named One of the Best Places to Camp
Vieux-port and Notre-Dame de la Garde, Marseille, France
This Italian Cruise Line’s Sale Has Trips to Europe Starting at Just $489 Per Person
Lobby of Nomada's Farmhouse Motel, pastel lemon tree wallpaper and floral lighting with wicker and rattan accents
This Quaint California City Is One of the Best Places to Travel in 2023 — and It's Getting a Chic New Hotel Next Month
Amsterdam canal with house boats and merchant's houses in the downtown canal district during summer
JetBlue Will Start Flying Nonstop to This European City — and Tickets Are on Sale Right Now
Guide dog-in-training Taffy sits below her trainer, Kelly Bergee, in a mock airplane during an event hosted by Guide Dogs for the Blind and Alaska Airlines
How Virgin Atlantic Is Creating a More Inclusive Travel Experience for Visually Impaired Passengers