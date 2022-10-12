Avelo Airlines is embracing the fall season — specifically pumpkin spice lattes — with a sale offering up to 60% off flights.

The new regional airline is offering deals on travel through winter of next year as well as throughout the fall season with three different promo codes, according to Avelo. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must book a one way or round trip flight by 11:‍59 p.m. PT on Oct. 13.

Snag 33% off flights between Oct. 1‍8 and Nov. ‍17 with the promo code “PUMPKIN,” get 40% off flights from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16 with the promo code “SPICE,” and get 60% off a flight for travel from Jan. 3, 202‍3, through Feb. ‍15, 202‍3, with the promo code “LATTE.”

To book, travelers must enter the promo code when they begin their search on the Avelo website. A $20 fee will be charged for any bookings or changes made through Avelo’s Customer Support Center.

Avelo launched last year as a low-cost carrier out of the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles and has since expanded to the East Coast. In addition to LA, the airline has bases in Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport, Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport, and in Orlando International Airport. The airline now flies to more than 30 destinations across the United States.

The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, including the Next-Generation 737-700s and 737-800s.

Last week, Avelo completed its 10,000th flight between Chicago and New Haven, CT, according to the airline. The carrier dubbed the flight the “Pizza Express.”

“Every time one of our airplanes takes off, we are bringing Avelo’s Purpose – to Inspire Travel – to life,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “With 31 beautiful and popular destinations to choose from — and more on the way — it won’t be long before we are celebrating Avelo’s 25,000th departure.”

