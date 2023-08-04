This Low-cost Airline Has Flights for As Low As $35 During September — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Avelo Airlines is preparing for fall travel with a major sale.

Published on August 4, 2023
Low-cost airline Avelo is getting ready for fall travel with a major sale on September travel.

It's recently announced "Fares Fall into Fall with 50% Off All September Flights" promotion offers flights for half off throughout the month when booked before Aug. 8. Travelers must enter the promotional code “Sept50” during the booking process on Avelo’s website to take advantage of the sale.

Travel + Leisure spotted discounted one-way fares to destinations such as:

  • Burbank, CA to Colorado Springs, CO for $35
  • Charleston, SC to Wilmington, DE for $50
  • Las Vegas, NV to Dubuque, IA for $45
  • Memphis, TN to Raleigh/Durham, NC for $55

“September is the perfect time to explore somewhere new or revisit a familiar favorite,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement shared with T+L. “Enjoying a family vacation or long weekend getaway in the fall is now more affordable than ever. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and nothing makes visiting one of Avelo’s popular destinations easier than 50% off our already very low fares.”

The advertised fares include taxes and fees, however it does not include advance seat assignment, which can be purchased for an additional charge. Avelo Airlines operates a fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft that accommodates 189 passengers, and Boeing 737-700 that accommodates 147 passengers, according to the airline.

Avelo Airlines, which serves 47 destinations in 25 states, has been in growth phase over the last several months, from announcing a new expansion and base in Las Vegas, and a new flight route between southern Connecticut to San Juan, Puerto Rico that takes off this fall. 

