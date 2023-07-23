This New Private Island Resort in the Maldives Has Overwater Bungalows, a House Snorkeling Reef, and a Gorgeous Beachfront Infinity Pool

As my seaplane took off from the lagoon outside Male International Airport, I immediately saw why the Maldives is a quintessential honeymoon destination. Postcard-worthy, palm-fringed islands appeared below me, as well as ring-shaped coral islets and beautiful stretches of white sand — to call it romantic would be an understatement. The beauty of this place is what draws couples from around the world, looking for carefree beach days, pampering, and privacy.



I came alone, though, to see the brand-new Avani+ Fares Maldives resort. After a full day of travel, it took a 35-minute seaplane and a quick boat transfer to get to the private island in the Baa Atoll. But the resort that greeted me was well worth the trek.

Avani+ Fares Maldives The resort offers more than 15 accommodation types, including studios, villas, and pavilions.

Avani+ Fares is part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and guests can snorkel along the beautiful house reef full of colorful fish and coral.

Among the property's seven restaurants is the Maldives' first kids'-only restaurant.

The latest offering in the Avani Hotels & Resorts portfolio (which features more than three dozen hotels around the world), this private-island Maldivian retreat is a welcomed addition to a destination known for pricey, five-star resorts with overwater (and even underwater) bungalows. There are overwater residences here — in fact, the resort offers 10 secluded villas with private sundecks and plunge pools overlooking a duo of stunning lagoons — but Avani+ Fares Maldives was dreamed up as a place for everyone, families, friends, and solo travelers included. And that starts with an impressive variety of accommodations.

Courtesy of Avani+Fares Maldives Resort

"Guests can choose from over 15 different types of studios, villas, and pavilions, ensuring a personalized experience for every type of traveler," Riaan Sinclair-Drever, the property's general manager, told Travel + Leisure. Larger or multigenerational groups, for example, might book the four-bedroom beach pavilion, which can fit eight adults and four children.

My own one-bedroom beachfront villa was hidden under the canopy of lush palms (which I was very thankful for, given how hot some days were), and a short meandering path connected the villa to a white-sand beach. With the ocean just steps away, I didn't spend a lot of time in my private plunge pool. I did take a few refreshing dips in the evenings, and I discovered another use for the pool, too — you can have your breakfast served here on a floating tray, a major Instagram moment.

Courtesy of Avani+Fares Maldives Resort

Courtesy of Avani+Fares Maldives Resort

The decor was very much on par with Avani's contemporary aesthetic, which favors comfort and luxury — think: sleek modern furnishings and ocean-inspired colors. In the bathrooms, a walk-in shower cabin opens to a spacious outdoor area with a second shower and a soaking bathtub — a perfect spot for stargazing with a glass of Champagne.

There is one amenity guests are privy to here that many five-star resorts in the Maldives don't have — as one of 61 islands in the Baa Atoll, Fares is part of an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. It's a true marine wonderland, complete with a house reef bursting with wildlife. Guests of all ages can see the beauty of the reef with provided snorkeling equipment. It's definitely a good idea to pack your own GoPro or underwater camera, so that you can hop in the water ready to snap pictures of reef sharks, corals, and fish so colorful they look like they swam out of a Pixar movie.

"We have one of the most exceptional house reefs, as well as Fares Reef and Hanifaru Bay close by, and [we] offer diving lessons so guests can learn right here," Sinclair-Drever says.

Courtesy of Avani+Fares Maldives Resort

Water sports are a huge part of the resort's activity program. In addition to a sprawling dive center with classrooms (after all, the Maldives is one of the best destinations in the world for scuba diving), the resort has a water activities center with top-notch equipment. Glass-bottomed kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are a given, and if you're in the mood for bigger thrills, you can try e-surfboarding, go waterskiing, or Jet Skiing. I opted for something I hadn't done in two decades: I sat on an inflatable sofa with three other guests as a speed boat pulled us along the lagoon's turquoise waters. Another day, I boarded a boat and went manta ray snorkeling in the middle of the ocean — and saw several spinner dolphins, too.

The resort also has the first kids'-only restaurant in the Maldives, where everything, including the tables, chairs, and countertops, is kid-sized. In addition to kids' and teens' clubs, there's also a splash park, helping ensure that the resort's youngest guests have a ball.

Courtesy of Avani+Fares Maldives Resort

The dining was just as exceptional for the non-kid-sized guests. Over my five days on the island, there was never a food craving I couldn't satisfy in one of the resort's seven restaurants, or via in-room dining. Some of the standouts, for me, were the pan-Asian fare, fresh seafood, and array of kombuchas I'd enjoy each afternoon. Do not miss the chef's house-made chocolate-covered orange peels, which I could not get enough of. The resort's chef (who is Swiss, and knows a thing or two about chocolate) tries to minimize food waste, so he came up with this creative way to repurpose orange peel leftovers.

But the best place to have a meal here is surely on the beach. On my last evening at the property, several tables were set up in front of the beautiful beachfront infinity pool, where guests were treated to spectacular sunset views, and a multicourse, candle-lit dinner.

And while many resort guests would call it a night after the meal, mine was just beginning. I did karaoke right there on the beach; I can now officially say that singing Celine Dion just hits different on a white-sand beach in the Maldives.

My experience was just a taste of what the resort has in store for guests. Live music, dinners on the beach, DJ sets, and fire shows are all part of the experience here. Oh, and the largest collection of rum in the Maldives certainly doesn't detract from any of this.

Courtesy of Avani+Fares Maldives Resort

You can now book your stay at Avani+ Fares Maldives, where nightly rates start from $525 and include breakfast.