I’m a Travel Editor, and This Is the Linen 2-piece Short Set From Amazon I’m Taking on All of My Summer Trips

Linen is having a real moment this summer. My Instagram feed is jam-packed with posts of stylish friends and celebrities wearing linen dresses, button-down shirts, and pants everywhere from the lavender fields of Provence to the Amalfi Coast. Unfortunately, apparel made with the luxury fabric can often be pricey — especially for items you may only wear a few months out of the year. That’s why I took my search for the perfect linen set to Amazon, and I was not let down.

After careful selection, I chose the Automet Womens 2-Piece Linen Set for a recent trip to Savannah with a friend and fellow editor. I wanted something airy and preferably a set with shorts that offered me enough coverage for different occasions and activities, but that would also keep me cooler than pants. And the price tag of $37 for two items was a total steal.

When my friend and I met at the hotel lobby to start our day with a bike ride that would eventually end with a whiskey tasting in the evening, we were shocked to discover that we had on the same Automet linen two-piece from Amazon! I wore the khaki version, while my friend opted for the black. Yes, we were twinning — and no, no one changed. We both wanted to wear something comfortable since we’d be out for hours exploring, and the set is just that good.

The two-piece outfit is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable for all-day wear, especially in the summer months when it starts to get unbearably hot and humid. While I first busted it out in Savannah, I have also more recently rocked it in Florida in 90-degree temperatures — and I wasn’t dying to take it off. The fabric kept me as cool, didn’t show sweat, and remained polished after hours of wear — sightseeing, riding beach cruisers, and gorging on southern delicacies — with hardly any wrinkles thanks to the linen-rayon fabric. As much as I love the sophistication of 100 percent linen, it can appear messy, and the blended fabric of this set solves that.

The tank has a modern square neck, and while it has a slightly cropped and boxy fit, I find it flattering and easy to move in. Plus, it is just long enough for me to tuck the front into my shorts if I want more of a tailored look. The shorts feature an elastic waistband and side zipper for easy on and off, and the length is perfect (I’m 5’5, FWIW). They are not too tight on my backside, don’t ride up or fall down, and the flattering pleats on the front make them easy to dress up or down. Not to mention, they have pockets — what’s not to like?

Given the affordable price tag and material, I recommend washing the set in cold water and air drying to avoid the fabric shrinking. This is not a huge hassle for me, personally, since I wash practically everything I own in cold water and hang it to dry, and I have not experienced any issues with this set shrinking post-wash.

But, don’t just take my word for it: It’s a best-seller for a reason. Shoppers are calling it their “new favorite outfit,” raving that they “want to wear it everywhere.” Several go as far as to call it “perfection” and that they get “so many compliments” when they wear the set.

Don’t let the 3.7-rating deter you from adding this killer set to your shopping cart — trust me. Even Amazon customers are saying to ignore the reviews, with one fan sharing, “Me and my best friend both bought this set despite the reviews, and it fit us both perfectly. It is light and airy and perfect for summer.”

Thanks to the set’s versatility you can wear it just about anywhere. A reviewer wrote, “Perfect during the day with sneakers or can be dressed up.” Another bought it for a European summer and added, “Love this set! It is the perfect combo of casual/comfortable and dressy/classy!”

If you’re concerned about the quality due to how wildly affordable the set is, one shopper who called it “absolutely perfect for vacation noted that it’s “high-quality linen.” They continued by saying it’s “compatible with my Club Monaco or items I get at boutiques in Europe.”

The top and shorts truly might be the hardest working garments in my carry-on, since they can also be worn with other items in my vacation wardrobe to free up packing space or help me travel light. I can pair the square-neck top with a sleek pair of denim and block heels for nighttime and wear the shorts as a swimsuit cover-up with a flowy button-down shirt. The outfit options are endless.

With two months left of summer, you don’t want to sleep on this stylish Automet linen-blend two-piece. And now that you’ve discovered how convenient sets make getting dressed and packing for trips, you might be looking for more comfy and stylish options to add to your travel wardrobe. Keep scrolling for more lightweight Amazon two-piece sets for summer.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $37.

