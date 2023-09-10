We Found the Perfect Fall Travel Top That Also Doubles as a Lightweight Jacket — Get It on Sale for $26

Get the top-rated top on sale for 50 percent off.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Flannel Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

It’s September, and for the many of us eagerly awaiting the start of fall (which is less than two weeks away!), the excitement for the coziest time of the year is palpable. With changing leaves and the unmistakable scent of pumpkin-spiced everything a mere days away, now is the perfect time to embrace the return of everyone’s favorite fall wardrobe staple: flannels. Amidst the world of fall fashion, the Automet Flannel Shacket, which happens to be Amazon’s best-selling shirt, is the versatile and stylish must-have for all of your autumn styling. 

Here’s the icing on the cake: The Automet Flannel Shacket is currently available at an incredible 50 percent off discount, meaning that shoppers can score this fall must-have on sale for just $26. So if you've been on the hunt for budget-friendly finds that you can wear all season long, this is your sign to add the quintessential fall garment to your cart. 

Automet Flannel Shacket

Amazon AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Apricot

Amazon

Not only has this flannel earned a highly coveted spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list, but it’s also garnered over 7,500 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers, each of whom have showered it with rave reviews. In fact, some customers have dubbed it a “fall staple” and a “must-have” thanks to its soft-yet-breathable material that keeps you cool without overheating. 

But, the Automet Flannel Shacket is way more than your average flannel. As its name suggests, it can be worn on its own as a shirt or layered on top of your favorite blouses as a lightweight jacket depending on your outfit, itinerary, and the weather — which can be so unpredictable in the fall. Its versatile and effortless styling potential has earned high marks, with one shopper saying that they “dressed it up with booties, [and] down with Chuck [Taylor]s.” This trendy piece complements everything from a pair of leggings to faux leather pants, and it can suit a variety of settings, from the airport to lounging around your mountain cabin, and even out to dinner. So, one could say that it actually helps you save space in your suitcase since you can wear it in so many ways. 

Automet Flannel Shacket

Amazon AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Dark Green

Amazon

According to other shoppers, who have experienced the “super comfortable” feel of this shacket and can’t get enough, they want to “wear it everyday” and some are even planning on “buying more colors.” And lucky for them, and you, this shacket comes in 22 different stylish plaid prints that include dark green, blue-white and khaki-gray. So plan on saving yourself some time by stocking up on two or three while it's on sale. 

After all, for just $26, there’s really no better time than now to incorporate the Automet Flannel Shacket into your fall wardrobe. Act swiftly, though, because with a deal this exceptional, certain styles and sizes may not stay in stock for long. And if you’re in the market for more comfy fall tops, check out these other great garments that Amazon customers are also loving.

More Fall Sweaters at Amazon:

Anrabess Crewneck Sweater

Amazon ANRABESS Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Sweater

Amazon

Bingerlilly Casual Sweatshirt

Amazon Bingerlily Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt

Amazon

Zesica Striped Pullover Sweater

Amazon ZESICA Fall Long Sleeve Crew Neck

Amazon

HangNiFang Oversized Flannel

Amazon HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Roundup: Amazon's Backpacks Tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Backpacks Were Just Massively Discounted for Fall — Prices Start at $13
Security devices every traveller should pack tout
I’ve Been Traveling Solo for 20 Years, and These Are the 15 Safety Devices That You Should Always Pack
Zappos Dr. Scholl's Sale Tout
I’m a Travel Writer Who Loves Dr. Scholl’s Shoes — Here Are 7 Comfy Styles on Sale That You Shouldn’t Miss
Related Articles
Zappos Dr. Scholl's Sale Tout
I’m a Travel Writer Who Loves Dr. Scholl’s Shoes — Here Are 7 Comfy Styles on Sale That You Shouldn’t Miss
One-Off: Oprah-Loved Deal tout
Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Crossbody Bag With RFID Protection Is Spacious, Stylish, and Just $45
Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This September tout
The 104 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon This September — Save Up to 76% Off
Best New Travel Products at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Virtual Shelves Were Restocked With Hundreds of New Products — Shop the 11 Best Deals for Travelers
Nordstrom Sale Fall Essentials Tout
I'm Doing All of My Fall Shopping in Nordstrom's Sale Section — Comfy Travel Clothes Are Up to 60% Off
Comfortable Fall Airport Outfits Tout
10 Comfy Airport Outfits to Wear on the Plane and Beyond This Fall — and They're All Under $50
Best Selling Backpacks Tout
After Shattering My Laptop on a Trip, I’ll Never Travel Without This Protective Backpack — and It’s on Sale
Cozy Fall Sweatshirts Tout
We Found Your New Favorite Hoodie for Fall Travel — and It Only Costs $24 Today
One-Off: Luggage/Bag/Packing Cubes Deal tout
Shoppers Say This Carry-on Was Perfect for ‘Traveling Europe for a Month’ — and It’s 67% Off at Amazon
Sunset at Surfers Paradise, with tall buildings in the background, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Delta's Latest Sale Has Discounted Flights to Australia, New Zealand, and Tahiti — When to Book
One-Off: Seasonal Outdoor Tent Tout
This Under-$100 Waterproof Camping Tent Assembles in 'Just 15 Minutes' and Won't Let a Drop of Water In
Post-LDW Amazon Sale Tout
Amazon Extended Its Labor Day Sale — Shop the 10 Best Travel Deals Up to 70% Off While You Still Can
Brooks Cascadia 16 review tout
These Comfy Hiking Sneakers Take My Feet From Trail to Cobblestone Without Any Pain
12 Large Crossbody Belt Bags at Amazon With Extra Packing Room tout
These Crossbody Bags Have a Genius Design to Give Travelers Extra Packing Room — and They Start at $12
LDW Roundup: White Sneakers on Sale for LDW
10 Comfy Sneakers That Will Have You Wearing White After Labor Day — Up to 66% Off
Roundup: Fashion Item Under $50 - Comfy Sweater Sets Tout
These Are the 8 Cozy Sweater Sets That Every Traveler Needs for Fall — Starting at $30