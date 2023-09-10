We Found the Perfect Fall Travel Top That Also Doubles as a Lightweight Jacket — Get It on Sale for $26

It’s September, and for the many of us eagerly awaiting the start of fall (which is less than two weeks away!), the excitement for the coziest time of the year is palpable. With changing leaves and the unmistakable scent of pumpkin-spiced everything a mere days away, now is the perfect time to embrace the return of everyone’s favorite fall wardrobe staple: flannels. Amidst the world of fall fashion, the Automet Flannel Shacket, which happens to be Amazon’s best-selling shirt, is the versatile and stylish must-have for all of your autumn styling.

Here’s the icing on the cake: The Automet Flannel Shacket is currently available at an incredible 50 percent off discount, meaning that shoppers can score this fall must-have on sale for just $26. So if you've been on the hunt for budget-friendly finds that you can wear all season long, this is your sign to add the quintessential fall garment to your cart.

Automet Flannel Shacket

Amazon

Not only has this flannel earned a highly coveted spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list, but it’s also garnered over 7,500 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers, each of whom have showered it with rave reviews. In fact, some customers have dubbed it a “fall staple” and a “must-have” thanks to its soft-yet-breathable material that keeps you cool without overheating.

But, the Automet Flannel Shacket is way more than your average flannel. As its name suggests, it can be worn on its own as a shirt or layered on top of your favorite blouses as a lightweight jacket depending on your outfit, itinerary, and the weather — which can be so unpredictable in the fall. Its versatile and effortless styling potential has earned high marks, with one shopper saying that they “dressed it up with booties, [and] down with Chuck [Taylor]s.” This trendy piece complements everything from a pair of leggings to faux leather pants, and it can suit a variety of settings, from the airport to lounging around your mountain cabin, and even out to dinner. So, one could say that it actually helps you save space in your suitcase since you can wear it in so many ways.

Automet Flannel Shacket

Amazon

According to other shoppers, who have experienced the “super comfortable” feel of this shacket and can’t get enough, they want to “wear it everyday” and some are even planning on “buying more colors.” And lucky for them, and you, this shacket comes in 22 different stylish plaid prints that include dark green, blue-white and khaki-gray. So plan on saving yourself some time by stocking up on two or three while it's on sale.

After all, for just $26, there’s really no better time than now to incorporate the Automet Flannel Shacket into your fall wardrobe. Act swiftly, though, because with a deal this exceptional, certain styles and sizes may not stay in stock for long. And if you’re in the market for more comfy fall tops, check out these other great garments that Amazon customers are also loving.

More Fall Sweaters at Amazon:

Anrabess Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Bingerlilly Casual Sweatshirt

Amazon

Zesica Striped Pullover Sweater

Amazon

HangNiFang Oversized Flannel

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

