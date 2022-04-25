Zachary Rabinor

Zach Rabinor was seduced early on by Latin America's vibrant cultures, towering peaks, thundering surf, and intoxicating cuisine. As the founder, president, and CEO of the award-winning travel company Journey Mexico, Zach oversees all aspects of the company's operation and takes special interest in the details of product development, marketing, and business development. Under Zach's leadership, Journey Mexico has achieved dynamic growth, as proven by its inclusion as an Inc. 5000 company from 2009 through 2016. The company and its tours have been included in The New York Times' adventure guide, recognized by National Geographic as one of the "best tour operators on earth" and "top 50 tours of a lifetime," and featured in Travel + Leisure as one of "the best adventure trips" and "best adventure outfitters."



Zach's passion for Latin America grows ever stronger as he continues to explore remote, off-the-beaten-path destinations. When he isn't designing new itineraries or leading expeditions, he can be found searching for waves and Mexico's best ceviche on his beloved Pacific Coast. Zach lives in Puerto Vallarta with his wife Rebecca and their two sons, Sam and Nat.



* Recognized as a top travel expert by leading luxury travel publications including Condé Nast Traveller (top travel specialist 2010-2022; top villa specialist 2011-2013) and Travel + Leisure (A-List 2010-2022)

* Named a trusted travel expert on Wendy Perrin's inaugural Wow List 2014 and each year subsequently through to the present

* Regional member of the World Travel and Tourism Council and chairman of the board of directors of the Oceanic Society

* Featured in Forbes, NPR, and other prominent outlets as an expert on matters relating to Mexico, tourism, and travel

* Received a bachelor's degree from Cornell University

* Received a master's degree from the University of California

* Nearly a decade of experience working as a teacher, environmental activist, and outdoor adventure guide