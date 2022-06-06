Yolanda Evans

Yolanda Evans is a freelance writer covering dining, cocktails, travel, and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Afar, Wine Enthusiast, Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, Architectural Digest, Lonely Planet, Food & Wine, The Points Guy, Imbibe, Vinepair, and Inside Hook, just to name a few. Yolanda began her journalism career writing about events, nightlife, fashion, and celebrity culture in Los Angeles. She currently splits her time between Germany, Ireland, and the U.S.



* 10+ years of experience working as a freelance drink and travel journalist

* Received a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies from Loyola University New Orleans