Yolanda Crous

Stepping onboard Silver Muse is like catching a glimpse of the future: The 596-passenger ship, the largest in Silversea’s fleet of 9, is meant to be a preview of vessels to come. Turns out, it’s a stunning future indeed. Swathed in earth tones with occasional hits of soft colors and plenty of rich wood detailing, Silver Muse is a master class in understated luxury. The result is a refined design that feels almost as restful as the sea. But perhaps the biggest change from the previous vessels is the number of restaurants. There are eight of them in all — a huge number considering the size of the ship — so passengers on shorter cruises can try a different spot for dinner each night. Spaccanopoli, a casual outdoor pizza restaurant above the pool, is a hit thanks to fresh ingredients and perfect dough; Indochine, a pan-Asian restaurant inspired by Marco Polo’s travels, thankfully doesn’t skimp on the spice; and Atlantide, a grand formal seafood restaurant, also has plenty for meat lovers and vegetarians to love. Related:Watch a Woman Make an Insane 55-foot Dive Into the World’s Deepest Cruise Ship Pool And then there are the little things Silversea does so well: welcome champagne, speedy internet, and 24-7 butler service that manages to be both attentive and unobtrusive. It all adds up to a next-level experience at sea. Travel + Leisure was recently invited as a guest by Silversea to sail from Marseilles to Palma de Mallorca on Silver Muse. Here are a few of our favorite things we experienced on the ship.
Advertisement
The growing popularity of destination-centered voyages has spurred many lines to order new expedition vessels. Here’s the latest wave.
Four new itineraries to take adventurous cruisers farther than they’ve been before.
Nothing will make you want to break out your ball gown or tuxedo faster than stepping onboard the recently refurbished Queen Mary 2. Fresh out of 25 days in dry dock, the ship’s new look is all gleaming chandeliers and Art Deco touches, which somehow combine to make the ship feel both like a glamorous throwback and utterly modern—and exactly the kind of place that might make you want to eschew an eight-hour flight from London to New York in exchange for eight days of dining, dancing, and afternoon tea-ing your way across the Atlantic. The Queen Mary 2 has always been a ship of many superlatives. It is the world’s largest ocean liner and has the biggest ballroom and the biggest library at sea. (Also numbered among its claims to fame: it is the only ship currently making regular transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton and has the only planetarium and kennels at sea.) And now, 12 years after it was first launched, it has undergone the most extensive refurbishment in Cunard history: a $132 million stem-to-stern makeover, or “remastering,” meant to evoke the line’s former flagship, the Queen Mary, which launched in 1936 and is now permanently moored off Long Beach, California as a floating hotel. The essentials of the voyage remain the same: Staterooms are divided into different classes, each of which have different dining rooms and different perks. Britannia passengers are assigned tables at one of two seatings in the swank, two-floor Britannia restaurant. Britannia Club suites come with a pillow menu and access to the Britannia Club restaurant, where they can dine at any time they want. Both Princess Grill and top-tier Queens Grill passengers have exclusive access to a concierge and the Grills Lounge, and eat their meals at their own dedicated restaurants without worrying about a seating time. And no, there aren’t any water slides. But there are plenty of things to do during your eight days at sea. Expect everything from watercolor classes to ballroom-dance lessons to live music to lectures to champagne teas at the Veuve Clicquot bar. A crossing on the Queen Mary 2 is also a great way to experiment with a digital detox. Though satellite Wi-Fi is available on the ship, it’s expensive and a little slow, and the siren call of the Canyon Ranch spa, the sternside hot tubs, and your freshly checked out library books will soon prove far more alluring than your Facebook page. Travel + Leisure was recently invited as a guest by Cunard to sail on the Queen Mary 2’s from Southampton to New York after the ship emerged from 25 days in dry dock. Here are some highlights of the refit:
Go big or go home in one of Norwegian Cruise Line's Garden Villa Suites
For many cruise ship passengers, there is no better way to spend a day at sea than sprawled on a lounge chair by the pool, cocktail in hand. Even when sailing through colder climates, guests gravitate toward pool areas, which has prompted many cruise lines to offer heated options and place swimming areas under retractable roofs. Since pools are the hubs of many cruise ships, it’s no surprise that some of the best lines continue to amaze with their new offerings. Royal Caribbean offers surf simulators called FlowRiders on many of its ships, allowing guests to hang ten or boogie board at sea. MSC has carved a resort-like infinity pool into the sterns of both the MSCPreziosa and Divina, while Viking has installed their own sleek, glass-backed version on its new ocean vessels. Thanks to Princess, which pioneered the movies-under-the-stars trend, giant poolside screens are now commonplace on many large vessels. Also increasingly ubiquitous: multi-level waterslides, from the translucent Aqua Duck “water coaster” on the Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream to the four-waterslide Aqua Park on the new Norwegian Escape, home to the fastest slide at sea. Related: When to Cruise Where Even on river cruise ships, where pools are still a relative novelty, some lines are adding Instagram-worthy bells and whistles. The plunge pool on Sanctuary’s Sun Boat III, which cruises the Nile, was designed to look like a desert oasis. Emerald Waterway’s Europe-based ships feature swimming areas that can convert, Transformer-like, from a small pool into a mini-cinema. Many of AmaWaterways’ European vessels have pools with swim-up bars. And on Uniworld’s S.S. Catherine, you can find a pool inside a bar. Whether you’re hoping for serenity in the Mediterranean Sea, a quick plunge on the Rhone, or adrenaline spikes in the Caribbean, these incredible cruise ship pools make a real splash.
Advertisement
With chic staterooms, high-end amenities, and over-the-top service, the only thing many cruise ships are missing is a long sandy beach. To get their fix, many passengers buy day passes to island resorts, where they have to battle it out with registered hotel guests for beach cabanas, umbrellas, and towel space. To remedy that, many cruise lines have purchased or leased private islands. Norwegian started the trend in 1977, when it bought Great Stirrup Cay from Belcher Oil Company. (And it will become the first cruise line with an island in Belize when Harvest Caye debuts off the coast of Placencia this fall.) Other companies with their own isles include Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line, and Holland America, which all have outposts in the Bahamas, and Paul Gauguin, which claims a motu in French Polynesia. MSC is set to join the club in December 2017, when it debuts its own Bahamian isle, Ocean Cay. Here’s what to expect from a private-island port of call: Ships generally dock in the morning and take off late in the afternoon. For lunch, a beach barbecue is practically a given, and there are generally enough bars to keep thousands of passengers’ cups full of rum punch and daiquiris. Water activities are also abundant, as most islands offer snorkeling, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, and paddle boarding. As for shopping, while most activities and food can usually be paid for with on-ship cards, straw markets run by local islanders are often cash only—check before you leave the ship. But for many passengers, a day on a private isle is all about the beach. Areas near the tender or pier will often be the most crowded, so ask about more secluded options before you leave the ship. And if the island doesn’t have its own pier, you’ll want to get a ticket on one of the first tenders. That way you can stake a claim on a primo spot on the sand.
When it comes with a James Beard Award-winning chef, it's a true culinary cruise.