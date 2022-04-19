William Curtis

William Curtis is an avid traveler who studied languages at university, largely due to the promise of a year living overseas to escape the gray British weather. He firmly believes in learning how to express pleasantries in the local language of his destination and makes an even bigger effort to ensure he can order a beer. Described by his parents as "action man" as a child, he has grown to enjoy a balance of all-action travel with blissful relaxation. He is equally comfortable driving an RV the length of the Gold Coast in Australia as he is being pampered in a luxury 5-star Caribbean resort. When it comes to travel, he believes variety is the spice of life. William's primary career is in the world of executive search, often writing bios for global executives looking to make a career move. While traveling, he found a more creative way to put his narrative skills to use as he started to write about his adventures through Europe and Central America. While at home, William loves nothing more than to entertain, usually experimenting with a new cocktail idea before trying to re-create his favorite dish from his most recent trip. As a Brit living in California, he's a keen skier who has already made Tahoe and Aspen his winter "home away from home." He was excited to discover that American snow really is different from European snow.