Will McCarthy

Will McCarthy is a reporter and audio producer based in Oakland, California. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, and Texas Monthly, among other publications. His audio work has aired on KQED'S The California Report, KCRW's UnFictional, KUT's The Texas Standard.

* Received a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
How Amtrak Trains Became One Retired Traveler's Sanctuary During the Pandemic
