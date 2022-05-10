Advertisement
Will McCarthy headshot
Will McCarthy
Will McCarthy is a reporter and audio producer based in Oakland, California. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, and Texas Monthly, among other publications. His audio work has aired on KQED'S The California Report, KCRW's UnFictional, KUT's The Texas Standard.
* Received a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
