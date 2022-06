Whitney Robinson

Whitney Robinson is a writer, editor, television personality, and authority in the worlds of luxury design, style, interiors, and fashion. He is the former editor-in-chief of Elle Decor. Prior to ED, Robinson spent a decade at Hearst Magazines, traveling the world producing style and interiors stories for Town & Country, House Beautiful, and Metropolitan Home. Robinson has also contributed to T: The New York Times Style Magazine, WSJ. Magazine, and Departures. In addition, he starred in Bravo's hit design show Best Room Wins (2019), and appears regularly on NBC's Open House, Watch What Happens Live!, and Always at the Carlyle. He lives in New York City with his husband Marc Karimzadeh and Lagotto Romagnolo canine, Tartufo.



* Contributing editor, special projects for Elle Decor

* Co-founder of DW NorthStar, a boutique design agency

* Co-founding executive chairman of the Council of Interior Designers of America

* Advisory board member of The Eye

* Manager of the estate of "Valley of the Dolls" writer Jacqueline Susann

* Received a bachelor's degree in political science from Duke University