Wendy Hu

Wendy Hu is a journalist, creative director, photographer, designer, and storyteller. She spent most of her career working in New York creative agencies and currently engages with startups, hospitality brands, tourism boards, lifestyle brands, and non-profit organizations as a creative consultant. She is the founder of Nomadic Fare, a blog and content creation studio. Her interest in travel, food, and lifestyle genres has led to partnerships with clients like Canon, Four Seasons, Google, and Expedia. In addition, she helps businesses craft compelling pitch decks to raise capital for new ventures through her company, StartupStory. When she isn't working, she can often be found eating her way around the world.



* 10+ years of experience working as a designer and creative director

* 5+ years of experience covering travel, food, and lifestyle

* Mentor at AIGA New York and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator

* Former design intern at Pentagram and MTV Networks

* Received a bachelor's degree in graphic design at The College of New Jersey, with a minor in marketing

* Studied studio photography at the School of Visual Arts

* Studied user experience design at General Assembly