Vanessa Wilkins

Vanessa Wilkins is a luxury and wellness travel writer based in Los Angeles. Equipped with an extensive background in digital journalism and a passion for learning about new cultures, Vanessa is always eager to turn strangers into friends, and one day hopes to write a book about her travels. In her spare time, Vanessa enjoys wine tasting, going to concerts, and watching anything Shonda Rhimes creates.
15 Inspiring Places in the U.S. to Learn About Black History
From Memphis to Boston, uncover important monuments, museums, and historical sites.
This Exclusive Bahamas Resort Just Launched a Rosé Pop-up Inspired by the Versailles Garden
Welcome to your rosé-tinted dream sequence.
I Planned My Own Hot Springs Crawl Around Iceland — Here's How It Went
From luxury lagoons to neighborhood swimming holes, these are the best hot springs near Reykjavík.
This Iconic Lake Como Hotel Is Opening a Second Location in 2022 — and We Got a Sneak Peek
The famed Grand Hotel Tremezzo is getting a boutique sister hotel.
This $21,000-a-night Private Island in Indonesia Comes With Butler Service, Endless Spa Treatments, and More
Beloved resort Bawah Reserve just added six private residences on a newly unveiled island. Only accessible by seaplane, and only open to adults, Elang promises to be the must-visit retreat of 2022.
This Iconic Hotel Brand Just Opened Their First Resort in the Middle East — With a Private Beach and 6,000 Swarovski Crystal Chandeliers
Welcome to the Dubai luxury state of mind.
I Stayed at Iceland's Luxurious Blue Lagoon Hotel — and It Has In-water Massages, Stunning Views, and Gourmet Food
Here's what it's like to spend the night at the Retreat at Blue Lagoon.
This Luxury Hotel Brand Is Debuting in California Next Year — in a Frank Gehry-designed Building in Los Angeles
The next downtown LA hotspot is coming this spring.
This Luxury Resort Just Opened a 'Cinderella Room' — and It's Ibiza's Most Magical Shopping Experience
Want to rent a high-fashion gown for an unforgettable night? You can at Six Senses Ibiza.
Black History Road Trip Tours to Take This Fall
Plus, support Black-owned businesses along the way.
These Private Jet Trips Around Canada are the Perfect Way to See the Country's Most Iconic Attractions
Canada began welcoming Americans as of August 9 — so now's the time to book.
This Luxury Yacht Is Taking Passengers To Explore the Bottom of the Ocean — for $80,000 a Week
Underwater travel is the new space tourism.
How a Wellness Retreat in Careyes, Mexico Helped Me Find Peace After a Difficult Year
Sound bath therapy, meditation, yoga, and time in the Pacific Ocean help a writer heal.
Meaningful Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend
"Juneteenth should be educational and reflective, but it should also be a celebration of community and family."
14 Mental Health Resources for the BIPOC Community
Here are helpful ways to find support and make your mental wellbeing a top priority.
I Visited Disneyland Right After It Reopened — Here's What It Was Like
Here's what it's like to visit the "Happiest Place on Earth" right now.
My Trip to Oktoberfest Was Canceled — Here’s How I Celebrated at Home
Turns out Munich is only as far as the fridge.
What It Means to Be a Black Traveler
“I will confidently take up space as a proud Black traveler. Because I do belong.”
