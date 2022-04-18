Valentina Valentini

Valentina Valentini is a freelance journalist with 12 years of expertise in the film and television industries. Six years ago, she added travel writing to her roster. She became a digital nomad, working from locales in North America, Europe, and Oceana. Her constant inquisitiveness and empathy for fellow humans and animals alike keeps her exploring, even though she's settled down in London (for now). Valentina has written nearly 1,000 articles published in over 100 publications worldwide including The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Esquire UK, Variety, Harper's Bazaar, and more. She covers the entertainment industry and also writes personal essays and travel pieces, as well cultural and human interest stories. She is currently working on a memoir.



* Received a master's degree in creative nonfiction writing