Travis Levius

Travis Levius is a multimedia journalist and content creator. The luxury travel expert scours the globe for the finest destinations and hotels (and the occasional private island) for print and digital outlets. Travis is a regular contributor to Travel + Leisure's social media channels, and currently hosts a comedy series on the brand's popular TikTok channel.



* 8+ years of experience working as a freelance writer, editor, and guidebook author

* TravelAwaits "Content Creator of the Year Award" recipient, 2021

* Bylines in Travel + Leisure, Time, Departures, CNN Travel, Afar, Forbes Travel Guide, and more

* Cofounded the Black Travel Alliance and Society of Black Travel Journalists

* Received a bachelor's degree from Emory University