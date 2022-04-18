Travis Levius

Travis Levius is a multimedia journalist and content creator. The luxury travel expert scours the globe for the finest destinations and hotels (and the occasional private island) for print and digital outlets. Travis is a regular contributor to Travel + Leisure's social media channels, and currently hosts a comedy series on the brand's popular TikTok channel.

* 8+ years of experience working as a freelance writer, editor, and guidebook author
* TravelAwaits "Content Creator of the Year Award" recipient, 2021
* Bylines in Travel + Leisure, Time, Departures, CNN Travel, Afar, Forbes Travel Guide, and more
* Cofounded the Black Travel Alliance and Society of Black Travel Journalists
* Received a bachelor's degree from Emory University
Richard Branson's Private Caribbean Island Costs $105,000 a Night — Here's What It's Like to Stay There
Article
A stay on Richard Branson's private Caribbean island, Necker Island, lets you vacation like a billionaire.
Advertisement
This New London Hotel Suite Comes With Shopping Sprees, Butler Service, and a Rolls-Royce — for $22,000 a Night
Article
It looks almost too good to be true.
This Maldives Resort Has an Overwater Bar, a Beachfront Pizzeria, and an Exciting New Guest Chef Series
Video
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been a culinary tour de force since opening in 2016 — now they're bringing in top chefs from around the world for a new globally inspired food series.
This New Private Island Resort in the Maldives Offers Overwater Villas With Pools, Outdoor Bathtubs, and Butler Service
Article
Get a peek inside the new Patina Maldives.
The Best National Parks in Uganda for Beautiful Views, Wildlife, and Lodges
Video
Jaw-dropping landscapes and unforgettable wildlife experiences await at Uganda's best national parks.
For Total Seclusion — and Luxury — Escape to Camp Sarika in Utah
Article
At the otherworldly lodge Camp Sarika in the Utah desert, social distancing comes naturally.
The Luxury Travel Industry Has a Race Problem — Here's How to Fix It
Article
The past nine months have been a time of reckoning for the luxury travel industry, which is negotiating its own problematic history and charting a more inclusive future.
Advertisement
For Black Americans, a Heritage Trip to West Africa Can Be Life-changing
Video
African Americans have lately gravitated toward ancestral homelands like Benin, Ghana, and Togo. Special planning helps these heritage travelers have a positive experience.
Gaze at the Iconic El Arco From Your Balcony at This Reopened Los Cabos Hotel
Article
Boutique rooms blend seamlessly with the rugged coastal landscape at one of Los Cabos’ most inspired hotels.
The Luxury Travel Industry Has a Race Problem — Here's How to Fix It
Article
The past nine months have been a time of reckoning for the luxury travel industry, which is negotiating its own problematic history and charting a more inclusive future.
For Black Americans, a Heritage Trip to West Africa Can Be Life-changing
Video
African Americans have lately gravitated toward ancestral homelands like Benin, Ghana, and Togo. Special planning helps these heritage travelers have a positive experience.
Gaze at the Iconic El Arco From Your Balcony at This Reopened Los Cabos Hotel
Article
Boutique rooms blend seamlessly with the rugged coastal landscape at one of Los Cabos’ most inspired hotels.
This New Safari Lodge Is Like an African Art Gallery in the Wild
Article
Inside one safari lodge's two-year effort to put African arts and culture at center stage.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com