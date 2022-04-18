Tracey Minkin

Tracey Minkin is an experienced journalist who has spent more than 30 years researching and writing about places and people for readers of print and digital publications. She has also worked as an editor at regional and national magazines, as well as an all-digital news site, which makes her equipped to bring a sharp curatorial view and deep curiosity to every project. She moved to Birmingham, Alabama in 2014, where she spent many hours exploring and writing about Southern travel and culture.



* 30+ years of experience covering travel, design, culture, and lifestyle for national and regional print and online publications

* Editorial positions at Coastal Living and Rhode Island Monthly magazines

* Founding features editor at GoLocalProv.com, an all-digital news site in Providence, Rhode Island

* Three-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning editor for general excellence in travel at a non-travel magazine (Coastal Living)

* Featured keynote speaker and workshop leader at Travel Classics travel writing conferences, Great Escape Publishing travel writing, and travel photography workshops

* Contributing author to "Wildsam Guide to the Hudson Valley & Catskills" (2021)