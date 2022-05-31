Tom Samiljan

Tom Samiljan is a journalist who writes pieces on gadgets, cars, apps, artificial intelligence, social media, entrepreneurs, and travel tech. His articles have appeared in Men's Journal, Newsweek, Bloomberg Pursuits, Considerable, and The Wall Street Journal's Off-Duty section. As a tech correspondent at Travel + Leisure, Tom writes a monthly column for the magazine on travel tech and gadgets, as well as the annual Tech Awards and Best Travel Apps and Websites features. He has also written pieces on gadgets, video games, music, celebrities, travel, and apps for Popular Science, FHM, Elle, Vibe, Glamour, Rolling Stone, Gear Patrol, Maxim, L'Uomo Vogue, Fast Company, Hemispheres, The Daily, Details, Wired, Movieline.com, Rolling Stone, Fodor's, and more.

Tom began his career in the Netherlands as an editor at Time Out Amsterdam. After moving back to the United States, he held editorial roles at Time Out New York, US Weekly, New York Magazine, Cargo Magazine, Yahoo, and AOL. He has also worked as the vice president of content at Major League Gaming, the editorial director of Men's Journal, and the editor-in-chief of GumGum.

* 30+ years of editorial experience
* Fluent in French and Spanish and proficient in Dutch
* Editorial strategy consultant for Verizon Wireless, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall (MSG), CDW, GumGum, Advance Auto Parts, Chase, and American Express Open Forum
* Received a bachelor's degree in music from Kenyon College
Testing Out the Best Translation Apps for Travelers
Article
Did you hear the one about the traveler who told a Parisian waitress that he was pregnant instead of full? He could have used a good translation app. Here’s what T+L tech correspondent Tom Samiljan uncovered while testing the latest tools throughout Europe and Asia.
How to Optimize Your Wearable Tech for Travel
Article
Sounding Off on the Best New Portable Speakers for Travel
Article
The best new portable speakers are stylish, powerful, and easier than ever to stash in your carry-on. Tom Samiljan takes them for a road test.
New Hotel Booking Apps Help You Get a Deal
Article
Vital Apps and Sites That Will Make You a Better Spontaneous Traveler
Article
Procrastinators, rejoice: a new crop of digital tools can help you book an entire trip in a matter of minutes, even mere hours before takeoff. So get packing.
Why You’ll Take More Road Trips in 2015 (and Beyond)
Article
Apps That Turn a Vacation Rental Into a Hotel
Article
6 New Headphones Worth a Listen
Article
Best Weather Apps for Travelers
Gallery
When vacation looms, the weather forecast takes on a special urgency. Will rain delay your flight? A hurricane wash out your beach getaway? Fog spoil your mountaintop view? While we still can't control the weather, travelers are more empowered than ever to prepare and adjust their plans thanks to increasingly sophisticated—and beautifully designed—weather apps. I tried out dozens in sun, rain, and thunderstorms across the United States and on a recent trip to Europe, narrowing down the options to these 17 top choices. If you're going to Europe, make sure to download WeatherPro, which has more European weather stations and satellites in its reports than some of the popular apps available in the U.S. app stores. And though bringing an umbrella can be a drag as you sightsee, so is getting caught in a sudden downpour. Both Dark Sky and AccuWeather's MinuteCast will alert you if—and where—it's going to rain within the next few minutes, so you'll be better prepared. Hurricane season typically lasts from June through November, and the tropical storms that result from even modest hurricanes cause flooding, downed trees, and high winds. While hoping for the best, travelers can prepare for the worst by consulting the Weather Channel app's dedicated Hurricane Central section. For weather nerds, we're entering a sunny age of data visualizations and real-time reports. But for others, the blitz of data delivered by many weather apps may be exhausting. Sometimes it's easier to just say, "Tell me the current weather" to your smartphone to get instant local listings. Or try a simplified, intuitive app like WeatherCube, which has a Rubik's Cube–like interface. You can link one of its squares to show your current day's appointments, if you sync the WeatherCube app with companion app CalCube. There's even a Weather Puppy app, which features gratuitous, yet exceedingly cute, images of puppies enjoying whatever the current weather happens to be. It's a guaranteed pick-me-up, even on the dreariest day.
The Best New Cameras for Travel
Article
4 Reasons to Love Google Now
Article
Best New Food Apps and Websites
Article
15 Tech Innovations That Will Change the Way You Travel
Gallery
Traditionally a hotbed and testing ground for new social apps—both Twitter and Foursquare took off here first—South by Southwest Interactive grows exponentially every year. Surprisingly, this year’s confab in Austin, TX, was less about the next great travel app and more about future-leaning hardware. But there are plenty of intriguing and innovative developments in this area. Bitcoin ATMs, anyone? It’s also clear that virtual reality is fast becoming real reality. The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset provides a glimpse into the potential of virtual travel experiences; think the Great Wall of China, without the hike or transpacific flight. The Skully AR-1 Augmented Reality Helmet is bringing the infotainment experience (GPS, hands-free texting) we see so often in cars to the motorcycle in a safe and compelling way. Not to say there weren’t a few apps as well. Spokefly brings the Airbnb model to bikes, and Banter brings back chat with a mobile-optimized, location-based twist. Google dropped some of the biggest news: an Android Wear SDK that has the wearable market in a flurry. Read on for the gadgets, trends, and next-big-thing-in-digital debuts that caught our eye.
Best Travel Gadgets 2012
Gallery
Best Apps for Business Travelers
Gallery
Logging thousands of miles annually but still feel like you’re the last to know about a delay? Flight+ puts all the info you need for a business trip—including personalized alerts for departure and gate changes—in an easy-to-navigate tabbed layout. Flight+ is the ultimate flight-tracking app—and one of the hundreds of apps we road-tested to help business travelers while on the clock. What did we find? First, that the big names in online travel planning, such as Kayak, TripAdvisor, and Priceline, continue to improve by offering a broader range of services and streamlining the user experience.Then there are innovators like the TripIt app, which makes it easy to track loyalty points and manage various travel reservations. Once you arrive in your destination, there are all kinds of clever services that can provide you with up-to-the-minute recommendations and tips. Read on for a cheat sheet of travel apps to keep on hand, whether you’re booking a flight seat assignment or navigating a new city.
Best Apps and Websites for Travelers 2012
Gallery
Trip Doctor: Compare Smartphones—Which Platform is Best for You?
Article
Trip Doctor: Best Food Apps for Travelers
Article
Trip Doctor: How Do the New BlackBerry 10 Smartphones Stack Up for Travel?
Article
Best Travel Gadgets 2011
Gallery
Tech Thursday: The Future of Hotel Technology
Article
Finding Lost or Stolen Gadgets
Article
Tech Thursday: Roaming Tips
Article
Tech Thursday: Top New Smartphones
Article
Money-Saving Hotel Booking Sites
Article
