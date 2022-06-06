Tom Robbins

Named Travel Journalist of the Year at the 2019 Press Awards, Tom Robbins has been the Financial Times' travel editor since 2010. He was previously the travel editor of the Observer and the motoring editor of the Sunday Times, where he also served as an investigative reporter. When he's not reviewing luxury hotels and restaurants, he can often be found skiing in remote corners of the world.



* 10+ years of experience as a travel editor

* Author of "White Weekends" (Bantam Press), a guide to the best short ski breaks

* Named Travel Journalist of the Year at the 2019 Press Awards and 2021 TravMedia Awards