Named Travel Journalist of the Year at the 2019 Press Awards, Tom Robbins has been the Financial Times' travel editor since 2010. He was previously the travel editor of the Observer and the motoring editor of the Sunday Times, where he also served as an investigative reporter. When he's not reviewing luxury hotels and restaurants, he can often be found skiing in remote corners of the world.

* 10+ years of experience as a travel editor
* Author of "White Weekends" (Bantam Press), a guide to the best short ski breaks
* Named Travel Journalist of the Year at the 2019 Press Awards and 2021 TravMedia Awards
Why Now Is the Time to Visit the Swiss Ski Village of Andermatt
In the Swiss Alps, a little village with two very big ski mountains just got a $2 billion upgrade.
Spain Has a Secret Ski Valley Hidden on Its Northern Border—and the Food and Wine Are Every Bit As Good As You'd Expect
If champagne breakfasts and hearty dinners in mountain villages sound like your scene, you may want to consider the Spanish Pyrenees for your next ski trip. There Tom Robbins discovers first-rate cuisine and a distinct, beguiling blend of cultures—both traditional and modern.
