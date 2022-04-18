Tom Austin

A native of Miami, Tom Austin has contributed to Travel + Leisure for two decades. Among his many articles are two feature profiles of Miami, as well as stories on The Standard Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach — both fueled by his expertise in art and design. Apart from features on everything from Charleston to the surf scene on the North Shore of Oahu, Tom is also an astute chronicler of international society. He has published features on such opulent destinations as Newport, Barbados, and Palm Beach. Most of Tom's feature articles and coverage of hotels have been included in "100 Greatest Trips," an annual series of Travel + Leisure books featuring work by T+L contributors. For the past three decades, Tom has contributed to newspapers and magazines including Art News, The Washington Post, W, Interview, Paper, The Sunday Times Magazine, and Town & Country. He's served as a weekly art reviewer for the Miami Herald and has bylines in The New York Times: T Magazine for his design-related reporting.

* 30+ years of experience as an arts and culture reporter
* Miami-based correspondent for national publications
* Wrote, edited, and photographed "Miami: The City in Section-By-Section Maps," published by Alfred A. Knopf and part of the Knopf MapGuides series
* Author of Assouline's "The Surf Club," which examines the history of the iconic Miami social club that became a hotel and residential complex
* Author of "South Beach Century: a Cultural History of American Babylon," a multi-platform project and Knight Arts Challenge winner incorporating a University Press of Florida book
