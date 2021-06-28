Tom Austin

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
Trip Inspiration
Plan Your Trip
World's Best
Destination of the Year
A-List Travel Advisors
Cruises
Travel Tips
News
Food + Drink
Travel Accessories
Check-In
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
Help
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Book Now
Close this dialog window
Explore Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
Search
Explore
Explore
World's Best
World's Best
The greatest islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports, and more — as voted by you.
Read More
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021
Whether you're traveling solo or planning a family vacation, here are the 50 best places to visit in 2021.
Read More
Let's Go Together Podcast
Let's Go Together Podcast
Start listening to T+L's brand new podcast, Let's Go Together! Hosted by Kellee Edwards.
Read More
Trip Inspiration
Trip Inspiration
Trip Ideas
Weekend Getaways
Spring Travel
Summer Travel
Fall Travel
Winter Travel
Solo Travel
Romantic Getaways
Luxury Travel
Beach Vacations
Adventure Travel
Road Trips
Family Travel
National Parks
Holiday Travel
Travel Photography
Photo of the Day
Culture and Design
Like a Local
Travel To
50 Years of Travel + Leisure
Plan Your Trip
Plan Your Trip
Norwegian Cruise Line Will Require Vaccinations for All Passengers and Crew
Norwegian Cruise Line Will Require Vaccinations for All Passengers and Crew
Norwegian Cruise Line hopes to resume sailing out of the U.S. on or around July 4.
Travel Deals
Attractions
BookTandL.com
Amusement Parks
Festivals and Events
Bus and Trains
Flight Deals
Budget Travel
Hotels and Resorts
Disney Vacations
Airlines and Airports
Ground Transportation
Travel Guides
Get Outside
Bucket List
World's Best
World's Best
Top Hotels
Top Cities
Top Islands
Domestic Airlines
International Airlines
Tours
Safaris
See All World's Best
Destination of the Year
A-List Travel Advisors
Cruises
Cruises
Find A Cruise
Caribbean Cruises
River Cruises
European Cruises
All-Inclusive Cruises
Family Cruises
Alaskan Cruises
Disney Cruises
See All Cruise Vacations
Travel Tips
Travel Tips
Travel Trends
Packing Tips
Points + Miles
Budgeting + Currency
Customs + Immigration
Responsible Travel
Travel Etiquette
Travel Warnings
Weather
Mobile Apps
See All Travel Tips
News
News
Wellness
Celebrity Travel
Animals
Jobs
Offbeat
See All News
Food + Drink
Food + Drink
Restaurants
Wine
Beer
Cocktails + Spirits
Bars + Clubs
Celebrity Chefs
Cooking + Entertaining
Food Fairs + Festivals
World's Best Restaurants
A Spirited Occasion
See All Food + Drink
Travel Accessories
Travel Accessories
Travel Bags
Shoes
Travel Tech
Shopping
Style
Gift Guides
See All Travel Accessories
Check-In
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
Help
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Book Now
Follow Us
Home
Tom Austin
Share
Tom Austin
All Tom Austin
Golf Hale at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Golf Vacations Are Rising in Popularity — and These Destinations Have It All, On and Off the Course
Golf Vacations Are Rising in Popularity — and These Destinations Have It All, On and Off the Course
Read More
A promenade along the ocean in Cape Town
I Tried One of Those 'Work From Hotel' Packages in Cape Town — Here's What It Was Really Like
I Tried One of Those 'Work From Hotel' Packages in Cape Town — Here's What It Was Really Like
Read More
Curved architecture of the Desert Whisper villa, in Namibia
3 New Lodges in Namibia With Amazing Stargazing, Desert Views, and Outstanding Service
3 New Lodges in Namibia With Amazing Stargazing, Desert Views, and Outstanding Service
Read More
The main street of Telluride, Colorado
10 Best Colorado Towns for a Summer Vacation, According to a Local
10 Best Colorado Towns for a Summer Vacation, According to a Local
Read More
slippers
These Cushioned Slides Feel 'Like Walking on Marshmallows,' According to Amazon Shoppers
These Cushioned Slides Feel 'Like Walking on Marshmallows,' According to Amazon Shoppers
Read More
Audew Cordless Handheld Vacuum
The Handheld Vacuum Cleaner That's 'Great for Small Messes' Is Just $24 on Amazon
This $24 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Is 'Great for Small Messes' — and Big Road Trips
Read More
Igloo Airbnb in Pelkosenniemi, Finland
This Igloo Airbnb Has Epic Northern Lights Views From a Horse Farm in Finland
This Igloo Airbnb Has Epic Northern Lights Views From a Horse Farm in Finland
Read More
Phillip Ashley, Chocolates
Oprah's Favorite Chocolate Maker Just Created a Flavor for All 50 States
Oprah's Favorite Chocolate Maker Just Created a Flavor for All 50 States
Read More
View from the pool at the Seafront View next to the famous “Benagil Caves” in Portugal
Look Out at Caves and Waves From the Pool of This Clifftop Airbnb in Portugal
Look Out at Caves and Waves From the Pool of This Clifftop Airbnb in Portugal
Read More
Photographs, collages, and an art installation at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States — Here's What to See
Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States — Here's What to See
Read More
Columbia Women's Freezer III Dress
Travelers Say This Perfectly Packable UPF 30 Dress Wicks Away Sweat and Doesn't Wrinkle
Travelers Say This Perfectly Packable UPF 30 Dress Wicks Away Sweat and Doesn't Wrinkle
Read More
Merit Beauty
I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is My Favorite Makeup to Take on Trips
I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is My Favorite Makeup to Take on Trips
Read More
Covered Wagon Glamping in Florida with luxury interiors
You Can Go Glamping in a Covered Wagon at This Western-style Florida Ranch
You Can Go Glamping in a Covered Wagon at This Western-style Florida Ranch
Read More
Massa Marittima, Tuscany, medieval town in Italy, the Cathedral
This Undiscovered Corner of Tuscany Is the Region's Best-kept Secret
This Undiscovered Corner of Tuscany Is the Region's Best-kept Secret
Read More
EHP Resort and Marina opening
This Hamptons Resort Is Back After a Multi-million Dollar Renovation - But Its Sunset Views Remain Gorgeous
This Hamptons Resort Is Back After a Multi-million Dollar Renovation — but Its Sunset Views Remain Gorgeous
Read More
Casa Inspiración in Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Mexico
This Vacation Rental in Mexico Is Exactly What You Need for a Dream Vacation
This Vacation Rental in Mexico Is Exactly What You Need for a Dream Vacation
Read More
Diamond Beach in Nusa Penida Bali
The Best Time to Visit Bali for Every Activity
The Best Time to Visit Bali for Every Activity
Read More
LUXEAR Pillowcase, 2 Pack Arc-Chill Cooling Pillowcases with Double-Side Design
Over 2,700 Amazon Shoppers Love These Cooling Pillowcases That Are on Sale for Just $8 Each
Over 2,700 Amazon Shoppers Love These Cooling Pillowcases That Are on Sale for Just $8 Each
Read More
Walt Disney World Resort runDisney with Mickey and Minnie
Disney's Beloved Races Are Returning to the Parks — Along With Disney Princess Yoga
Disney's Beloved Races Are Returning to the Parks — Along With Disney Princess Yoga
Read More
SpaceX rendering of glass dome toilet
Astronauts Say the SpaceX Toilet Will Be in a 360-degree Glass Dome With Epic Views of Space
Astronauts Say the SpaceX Toilet Will Be in a 360-degree Glass Dome With Epic Views of Space
Read More
Hurtigruten
This Epic Expedition Cruise Line Is Having a Rare 50% Off Sale — Save on Antarctica, Chile, and More
This Epic Expedition Cruise Line Is Having a Rare 50% Off Sale — Save on Antarctica, Chile, and More
Read More
Frenchbee Airlines
New Yorkers Will Be Able to Fly to Paris for $139 With This Budget Airline's New Route
New Yorkers Will Be Able to Fly to Paris for $139 With This Budget Airline's New Route
Read More
Mother sits on a cushion on the floor of the living room while her baby boy plays nearby. The family dog rests on the sofa.
These Jobs Are Totally Remote — and They're Accepting Applications Right Now
These Jobs Are Totally Remote — and They're Accepting Applications Right Now
Read More
A woman reads a book on the terrace of a home in Kardamyli, Greece, overlooking the sea
Stay at the Greek Villa of One of History's Most Beloved Travel Writers
Stay at the Greek Villa of One of History's Most Beloved Travel Writers
Read More
Tourists enjoy the view from Piazzale Michelangelo (Michelangelo Square) at sunset on May 26, 2018, with the Arno River, the Florence Cathedral, formally called Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore (C), Florence's townhall Palazzo Vecchio (L) and The Basilica di Santa Croce (R), in Florence.
Florence Bans Evening Walks in Its Most Popular Neighborhoods
Florence Bans Evening Walks in Its Most Popular Neighborhoods
Read More
Load More
Tom Austin
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.travelandleisure.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.