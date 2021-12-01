Todd Plummer

Todd Plummer is a Boston-based writer. His interests and expertises include museums; New England; safaris; how wine and spirits capture the sense of a place; polar bear and gorilla conservation; anything and everything to do with skiing, surfing, and polo; how celebrity, fashion, and entertainment infiltrate our lives; and any travel story that nobody else has written yet. He holds degrees from McGill University and St. John's University School of Law.
This Coveted Brazilian Hotel Just Debuted a Members-only Club on Fifth Avenue — Here's What It's Like
Video
Fasano Fifth Avenue isn't a hotel — it's a lifestyle.
Advertisement
I Went on a Zambian Safari During COVID-19 — Here's What It Was Like
Article
There’s no better time to take that dream safari trip
Acadia National Park Finally Has the Hotel It Deserves Thanks to a Stylish Renovation at The Claremont
Video
And for The Claremont’s next act...
Nantucket Is Back And Better Than Ever — Here's What's New on the Island
Article
From a stunning new hotel to revamped classics, here’s what to expect on the Grey Lady this summer.
Where to Go Backcountry Skiing in New England
Article
Forget the lines, forgo the crowds.
These Old-school New England Ski Areas Are Totally Affordable and Full of Local Charm
Video
The soul of skiing isn’t (always) about the vertical drop and luxe amenities.
Menswear Designer Todd Snyder Translated His Signature Style Into a Sophisticated New Lodge in Maine
Article
The menswear designer makes his hotel debut at Kennebunkport’s Hidden Pond.
A Love Letter to the Boston Marathon, Postponed for the First Time in 124 Years
Article
Originally scheduled for April 20, the Boston Marathon will now be held on Sept. 14, 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
How To Hit All of Canada’s Best Ski Resorts on One Epic, Powdery Road Trip
Article
Unalaska Is As Far West As You Can Go Using U.S. Public Transportation — Here’s What's There
Article
This Rural Train Offers the Most Breathtaking Views of the Norwegian Alps
Article
Australia's Been Hiding the Beachy Wine Region of Your Dreams
Article
The Small Norwegian Town That's the Perfect Gateway to the Scandinavian Outdoors
Article
It’s the perfect place to stay if you’re after a Norwegian adventure.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com