Tina Isaac-Goizé

Proudly Midwestern by birth, French by naturalization, and Parisian by choice, Tina Isaac-Goizé has lived in the City of Light for most of her adult life. She has reported on French and European savoir-faire, tastemakers, talents, and destinations for Travel + Leisure, for which she was the Paris correspondent, as well as The New York Times, Vogue, Style.com, The Telegraph, WSJ Off-Duty, Women's Wear Daily and France magazine, among others. When not on deadline, she's most likely scouting the city's under-the-radar shops and restaurants, expanding her own culinary repertoire, or trying to practice the fine art of flânerie.
Free Online Photography Museum
Robert Doisneau, Paris les Halles Free iPad App
The Louvre Expands to Lens, France
New Paris Restaurant Brings a French Twist to the Classic
Luxury Parisian Hotels Rethink Art of Hospitality
France Dispatch: Mama Shelter Rolls Out Another Hotel
France Kicks Off WWI Centennial with Picasso at the Pompidou
Hermès: Site Specific Shoe Store
Paris Watch: The Seine Gets a Facelift + New Cultural Venue
Reopening Art Gallery: The Palais de Tokyo in Paris
3 Chic Boutiques Not to Miss in Paris
Beloved Provençal Winery Becomes Region's New Art Destination
Beyond Rosé: Provence Winery Becomes World-Class Art Destination
The Pour: Paris’s New Global Wine Bar Has a ‘Top Chef’ Connection
Philippe Starck Opens Seafood Shack…On the French Riviera!
World’s Best Trip: Paris
How to take a World’s Best trip to Paris.
Top Paris Hotels Left Off "Palace" List
The Foodie Capitals of Europe
Ever wish you could have an expert critic on speed dial to tell you where to eat, wherever you are? Well, this comes close: T+L reveals its top dining picks in five European cities where the food is as spectacular as the locations.
The It List 2006
What defines a great hotel now? Travel + Leisure editors crisscrossed the globe to find out. From urban oases to jungle retreats, from a castle fit for the Sun King to the latest from hotel czar Ian Schrager, we considered hundreds of contenders, weighing their pedigrees and potential. Here, our picks of the year's 15 coolest new hotels, including an exclusive look at some of the most anticipated debuts on the horizon. Each of these singular properties embodies what a hotel can (and should) be. Let the buzz begin...
Opening: SPRING-time in Paris
Great New Finds: Affordable Europe
Bienvenue Chez Ralph’s
The Sweet Life in Saint Germain
Europe’s New Classic Department Stores
Surprise! Europe’s classic department stores are reinventingthemselves for a new generation of cool.
Paris Dispatch: Eiffel Tower News, Cool Apps, Exhibits, More...
