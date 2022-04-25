Tina Isaac-Goizé

Proudly Midwestern by birth, French by naturalization, and Parisian by choice, Tina Isaac-Goizé has lived in the City of Light for most of her adult life. She has reported on French and European savoir-faire, tastemakers, talents, and destinations for Travel + Leisure, for which she was the Paris correspondent, as well as The New York Times, Vogue, Style.com, The Telegraph, WSJ Off-Duty, Women's Wear Daily and France magazine, among others. When not on deadline, she's most likely scouting the city's under-the-radar shops and restaurants, expanding her own culinary repertoire, or trying to practice the fine art of flânerie.