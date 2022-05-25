Theresa Holland

Theresa Holland is a freelance commerce writer, editor, and content creator based in Portland, Oregon. She is keenly familiar with the top online retailers, direct-to-consumer companies, and buzzworthy brands and knows how to find today's best products.



Experience:



Within the commerce space, Theresa writes and edits buying guides, best-of product roundups, deals stories, and full reviews of home-tested merchandise. She also has experience writing travel guides, destination deep-dives, educational content for online merchants, and personal essays. Theresa specializes in lifestyle, beauty, apparel, consumer tech, trip essentials, fitness gadgets, outdoor living, recreation, and interior design. She has contributed to numerous digital publications, including Byrdie, People, The Spruce, TripSavvy, The Financial Diet, Thought Catalog, and Elite Daily.



Education:



Theresa studied business at Portland State University and takes multiple copywriting, SEO, and content strategy courses per year to continue her education.