Teresa Bergen

America’s Best Restrooms of 2015
From venturing down a salt mine to answering nature's call inside a whiskey barrel, voters had a tough time choosing between the innovative candidates for the 14th annual Cintas' America's Best Restroom contest this year. In order to get a lineup of competitors, the public submitted nominees via the contest website. The Cintas team also then scoured blogs and travel review websites around the country for promising powder rooms. Owners of the winning bathroom got just what they needed to keep that room sparkling—a $2,500 credit to spend on Cintas' cleaning supplies. Second and third place winners got a bathroom deep-clean valued at $250. While the contest is fun, it's not frivolous. Cintas recognizes restroom heroes—the businesses that raise the public's expectations for public facilities. As John Engel, Cintas' senior marketing manager put it, "The contest also promotes the importance of hygiene and salutes businesses which strive for restroom excellence in both function and design." Here they are, America's best restrooms of 2015.
