Tarah Chieffi is a theme park and family travel writer with more than five years of experience writing about where to stay, what to eat, and how to have fun and save money on your next vacation. She's been writing for seven years, with a focus on theme parks since 2019, and has contributed to PopSugar, Travel + Leisure, Insider, and more. When she isn't eating theme park food and riding roller coasters, she can be found cycling wherever her bike will take her, tucked under the covers with a good book, or planning her next adventure with her husband and three young sons. She currently lives in New Albany, Indiana.