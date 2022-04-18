Tarah Chieffi

Tarah Chieffi is a theme park and family travel writer with more than five years of experience writing about where to stay, what to eat, and how to have fun and save money on your next vacation. She's been writing for seven years, with a focus on theme parks since 2019, and has contributed to PopSugar, Travel + Leisure, Insider, and more. When she isn't eating theme park food and riding roller coasters, she can be found cycling wherever her bike will take her, tucked under the covers with a good book, or planning her next adventure with her husband and three young sons. She currently lives in New Albany, Indiana.
Disney Unveils Magical New Details About the Wish Cruise Ship
Video
Travel + Leisure went behind the scenes with Walt Disney Imagineers to learn more about the spaces and experiences on board the Disney Wish.
Splurge or Save? Here's How to Build the Perfect Walt Disney World Vacation for Your Budget
Video
Craft the Walt Disney World vacation that's perfect for you (and your wallet).
This New Disney World Hotel Has a Rooftop Wedding Venue With Magical Theme Park Views
Video
Disney World's newest wedding venue has one of the best views of the theme parks.
Do You Remember Your First Visit to Disney World? We Found 50 People Who Do
Article
Fifty Disney World fans share their earliest memories of visiting the theme park in honor of the company's 50th anniversary — and their answers will warm your heart.
9 Secrets About Disney's 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge That You Probably Didn't Know
Video
There's more to Disney's Black Spire Outpost than meets the eye.
10 Magical Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do at Your Disney Wedding
Video
You can get married at Walt Disney World without a visit from Mickey and Minnie at your reception, but why would you want to?
11 Secrets of Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Video
Alohomora! We’re unlocking the Easter eggs and hidden gems you need to know for your next trip.
I Visited Disney’s Magic Kingdom for the Holidays This Year — Here’s What I Experienced
Article
Things looked a little different this year, but they were still very merry.
Trace Walt Disney's Footsteps Through Time on This Nostalgic Road Trip
Article
This drive through Illinois, Missouri, and California logs just as many facts about Walt Disney as it does miles.
