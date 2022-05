Tanvi Chheda

Tanvi Chheda is a freelance writer and editor with more than a decade of experience covering travel, arts and culture, fashion, and food. Born in Bombay, Tanvi got her start as a features writer at Elle India before joining Travel + Leisure as an assistant editor. Her writing has since appeared in several publications, including Afar, Departures, Delta Sky, Virtuoso Life; Westways, The New York Times, and Ciao Bambino.



From taking her daughter to Peru at age 2 to exploring national parks in the U.S. with her family, Tanvi is passionate about sharing her love of adventure and discovery with her kids. When she's not traveling or writing, she enjoys vegetarian cooking and reading. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.



* 15+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* Received a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Cornell University