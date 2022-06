Tamara Shopsin

Tamara Shopsin is an author, illustrator, graphic designer, writer, part-time cook, and co-owner of the New York City eatery Shopsin's. Her illustrations and writing have been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Verge, The Strategist, Travel + Leisure, Vulture, and more.



* Author of the books "LaserWriter II," "Mumbai New York Scranton," "What Is This?," and "Arbitrary Stupid Goal"

* Co-author, with Jason Fulford, of the books "This Equals That" and "Offline Activities"