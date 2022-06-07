Tamara Gane
This Arkansas National Park Was America's Original Spa Town — and You Can Visit Its Century-old Bathhouses Today
Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas has more than beautiful hiking trails and views — it's also home to historic bathhouses with thermal mineral waters.
Why You Should Spend Your Next Vacation in a Small Town
From charming hotels to easy access to nature, here are six reasons you should choose a small town for your next getaway.
The Prettiest Place on the Washington Coast Is a Town You've Probably Never Heard Of
This charming coastal town is the best-kept secret in Washington state.
24 Best Things to Do in Seattle
These are the can't-miss attractions in Seattle, also known as the "Emerald City" for its year-round greenery. Explore a thriving art scene and extensive outdoor recreation in this northwest gem.
Tiny Houses Are All the Rage — but What Is It Really Like to Stay in One?
"In a tiny house, there's no room for distractions, and that's my idea of a perfect getaway."
