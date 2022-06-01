Share Tal Dekel-Daks / Departures.com



* 5+ years of experience as a lifestyle editor and journalist

* Received a bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University ​​

Tal Dekel-Daks is a multimedia journalist, editor, and creative strategist based in New York City and London. She is a freelance writer, an audience lead at The Independent, and the former audience engagement editor at Departures. Prior to that, Tal was a senior editor at AnalogFolk, where she worked on creative content campaigns and influencer marketing strategies for clients including Booking.com, Sainsbury's, Unilever, Dulux, and Absolut Vodka.

tallystagram

LinkedIn: Tal Dekel-Daks

