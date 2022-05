T.J. Olwig

T.J. Olwig is a travel writer and blogger. T.J. began his journalistic career after moving to Los Angeles and launching Fetch in 50, a project chronicling a road trip-meets-retreat through the U.S. where he explored and played fetch in all 50 states with his dog Gus. In 2014, he launched his blog, Keeping It Light, after a 16-day solo adventure through India solidified his love of travel. His work has since been featured in AARP, BBC, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, St. Louis Magazine, Midwest Living, TravelAge West, Missouri Life, and many more.



* 8+ years of experience as a travel writer

* Graduated from the University of Denver