Suzanne Rowan Kelleher

When you picture yourself escaping to an all-inclusive resort, you likely imagine flying to Cancun, Jamaica, or maybe even the Maldives. And, of course, retreating to a far-flung destination where the swim-up bar drinks are included and your daily itinerary is created for you is pretty delightful. But here's the thing: you can find all of those perks right here in the U.S. — perhaps even within driving distance of your home. When you take an all-inclusive vacation, meals, many activities, and accommodations are included, and the advertised rates often extend to alcoholic beverages. While private sessions like spa treatments are rarely included, it's easier to factor in extras because you know exactly how much you're spending up front. With that in mind, here are 14 of the best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S.
Advertisement
Fall Weekend Getaway Ideas
Gallery
The small town of Keene, NH, has been buzzing with tourists for weeks. Some stop for photo-ops by the white-steepled church and four covered bridges. Others hike up Mount Monadnock for spectacular panoramic views. But really, they’ve all left the city to be here among autumn’s eye-popping colors. Mix those brilliant reds and yellows together, and you get a whole lot of green. In many states, leaf-peepers spend more than a collective $1 billion on fall getaways annually. It’s no secret that the season inspires the urge to take off for a long weekend, whether you’re out among the Rocky Mountains’ golden aspens or New England’s yellow birches and flame-hued maples. And while some small inns do book up well in advance, it’s not too late to hit the road for a spontaneous day trip or overnight before winter closes in. Poet William Cullen Bryant called autumn “the year’s last, loveliest smile,” and we’ve plotted easy weekend getaway from major U.S. cities to help you take advantage of the season’s charms. Each loosely themed itinerary includes suggestions for where to stay, eat, and play in a picturesque, revel-in-the-crisp-air setting. Take South Bend, IN, for instance, where Chicagoans can make a weekend out of college football and whitewater rafting. Outdoor adventure fans who spend weekdays cooped up in the office will appreciate the appeal of ditching D.C. for a hike in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park or Boston for sea kayaking in Maine’s rugged Acadia National Park. In fall, Acadia’s tourist crowds dissipate, it’s blissfully quiet, and you can tuck into seasonal dishes like slow-braised ribs with maple glaze by the fireplace at Red Sky restaurant. Every U.S. state cultivates wine, and if celebrating this fall’s grape harvest is more up your alley, set your GPS for the ridiculously scenic Finger Lakes region of Central New York or for Walla Walla, WA, where a Main Street of Victorian-era buildings meets wineries known for Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. Browse these getaways to find the one that’s right for you, and sign up for T+L’s weekend getaways email newsletter for more trip ideas all year long.
Coolest New Disney Vacations
Gallery
A pack of Disney villains wants to take over the Magic Kingdom, and it’s up to you, as Merlin’s apprentice sorcerer, to stop them by unlocking clues to their whereabouts. Disney spent more than four years perfecting this brand-new role-playing interactive scavenger hunt, Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom. And it’s just one of the company’s inventions this year: cool new experiences are rolling out on every front. Huge expansions at Disney World and Disneyland as well as new guided trips make Disney vacations more appealing than ever. New Disney rides and adventures will naturally charm kids, but some will resonate more deeply with grown-ups, who can better appreciate the sheer genius that goes into melding the latest technology with nostalgia and Walt’s original vision. A fan of cruising, Walt would surely approve of Disney Cruise Line’s Fantasy, which sets sail on its maiden voyage at the end of March 2012. “She was built in Germany at the finest shipyard in the world, Meyer Werft,” says Anita Dunham-Potter of ExpertCruiser.com. “No expense was spared, no corners cut; it’s first class all the way.” Luckily, Art Nouveau–inspired décor and an elegant French restaurant coexist with features like the super-cool AquaDuck waterslide, making Disney vacations on this ship fun for all generations. Walt would also love the big changes happening in Anaheim, where Disney California Adventure is finally poised to lose its always-the-bridesmaid rap. Visitors have long compared DCA unfavorably to its sister park, Disneyland. But now Disney is about to complete a major overhaul that pays homage to the era when Walt’s career as an animator was taking off during the golden days of Hollywood. “The old Disney California Adventure will be all but unrecognizable when they’re done,” says Jill Safro, editor of Birnbaum’s Official Guides to Disney. “The changes are very, very special.” More Walt, it turns out, is always a good thing. Could it be that our love of Disney is as much about his idealism and optimistic take on life as it is about character breakfasts? By pulling our heartstrings and reminding us of happy childhood memories, the company is managing to persuade folks of all ages that we’re never too old for Disney vacations. As Walt said, “Adults are only kids grown up, anyway.”