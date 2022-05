Sunny Fitzgerald

Sunny Fitzgerald is a Hawaii-based writer and responsible travel specialist. Her articles and essays have appeared in National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Condé Nast Traveler, BBC, Forbes Travel Guide, Glamour, Lonely Planet, Delta Sky, and elsewhere. Growing up in a small town but eager to experience the world, Sunny has lived in Jordan, Japan, Hawaii, Thailand, and Costa Rica. She earned a master's degree in cultural sustainability and certification in sustainable tourism, and has more than a decade of experience designing experiential trips for conscientious travelers.



* 10+ years of experience as a freelance writer

* 2021 Kathryn Davis Fellow for Peace

* Member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW), a Professional Member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA), and a Media Member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA)

* Received a bachelor's degree in international/global studies from Middlebury College

* Received a master's degree in cultural sustainability from Goucher College