Stratton Lawrence

Stratton Lawrence is a Charleston-based writer covering hotel openings, buzz-worthy restaurants, and in-demand attractions in the Lowcountry and around the U.S. He began his career as an alt-weekly music writer and investigative journalist, and now freelances for Travel + Leisure and other national outlets. Since 2011, Stratton has also served as the managing editor at Perficient, a digital consultancy.



* Content marketing expertise as a consultant for Fortune 500 companies at Perficient since 2011

* Author/co-author of four books for Fodor's including "The Complete Guide to the National Parks of the USA"

* Author of "Folly Beach: Images of America" by Arcadia Publishing

* Father of two small children with well-stamped passports