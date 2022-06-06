Stirling Kelso

Advertisement
When it comes to resort hotels in North Africa and the Middle East, lavish spreads in the United Arab Emirates rated highly with our readers. The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, for example, sits on 14 acres of beachfront property. The 237-room resort (No. 2) features 10 eateries and lounges — including the popular Sea Fu restaurant (order the blue shrimp with a ponzu dressing) — and a 2-to-1 staff-to-guest ratio. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. One&Only scored with two hotels in the top-five list. One&Only The Palm, also in Dubai, stole the fifth slot thanks to a location that is completely private and has unparalleled views of the Persian Gulf and the city skyline. Restaurants range from Spanish tapas to haute French cuisine, and the four villas and 90 rooms — among the largest in Dubai — are relaxing havens of contemporary Moorish design. Across the water, the One&Only Royal Mirage captures the young city’s spirit with arabesque rooms detailed in soothing cream colors, plush velvet, and silk accents. The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal was the sole property in that city to make the list. And what a retreat it is: the glittering waterfront complex has 532 rooms, all of which have views of the water, lush bougainvillea-filled gardens, or the city’s Grand Mosque. The resort’s eight restaurants span global cuisines, and the beachfront, 21,500-square-foot Espa is the place to indulge in a restorative hammam ritual or four-hands massage. Despite the U.A.E.’s strong showing, this year’s categorical winner is Kasbah Tamadot, Richard Branson’s palatial resort in the foothills of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. Read on to see why it resonated with our readers.
Did President Barack Obama vote in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best survey? We’ll never know, but we couldn’t help but notice that he headed to the Brando, our 2017 winning resort in the South Pacific, not long after helicoptering out of the White House in January. Much like our readers, he’s a fan of the resort’s sugar-white-sand beaches, kite surfing, and the cocoon-like treatment rooms at the Polynesian spa. Other than the Brando, our top five list was made up of familiar names in Bora-Bora, from the all-overwater-bungalow InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa (No. 2) to the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora (No. 3), which has a new toes-in-the-sand restaurant, Faré Hoa Beach Bar & Grill. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Several of our readers had honeymooned at the Four Seasons, which has 107 rooms (100 bungalows and seven villas) scattered across its white-sand beaches, overlooking its lagoon or — the more popular option — set on stilts over the water. All accommodations have extraordinary views over the coral-filled South Pacific, and some offer a glimpse of the majestic black-rock peaks of Mount Otemanu and Mount Pahia. One lucky reader even had a celebrity sighting: “We were pleasantly surprised to find Victoria’s Secret models doing their catalogue photo shoot at the resort during our stay,” said one T+L respondent. At the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa, guests can sign up for a seawater-based treatment at the Deep Ocean Spa or a rainforest tour before heading back to one of 80 overwater villas. Readers love the 44-acre St. Regis Bora Bora for its Lagoon Restaurant by Jean-Georges (request a Pacific-view table and splurge on the tasting menu), as well as complimentary water activities such as stand-up paddleboarding. For more on the best resorts in the South Pacific, scroll down.
Canada, 150 looks good on you. This year, our northern neighbor is celebrating a milestone birthday — along with the fact that it has a youthful, energetic new Prime Minister. Americans are celebrating the fact that there's never been a better time to visit, thanks to the favorable exchange rate and chic places to stay, like these top 10 urban winners. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. The Magnolia Hotel & Spa jumped from the No. 7 slot last year to No. 1, giving charm-filled Victoria some much-deserved attention. Steps from the city's Inner Harbour, the 64-room property earned rave reviews from T+L readers for its boutique feel and rooms with water views. "I have been traveling for business and pleasure for more than 50 years, and this was truly a highlight," wrote one T+L voter. "The staff are friendly and accommodating, and everything from the amenities to the location was perfect." Across the Salish Sea, Vancouver racked up the awards with five of the top 10 hotel winners, including runner-up the Loden Hotel, a 77-room property designed with natural materials — copper, stone, and sustainable wood — and wellness-inspired beds, linens, and bath products. Amenities like complimentary local car service (in a London cab) and cruiser bikes also attract repeat guests. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia (No. 4), ideally located downtown across from the Vancouver Art Gallery, is also home to one of the city's best restaurants, Hawksworth. In Montreal, the Ritz-Carlton, which originally opened in 1912 and cocoons guests in rooms with original furnishings and fireplaces, made the list, as did the Hotel Le Crystal, a downtown build with a 12th-floor spa, indoor saltwater pool, and outdoor hot tub with unbeatable city views. For more on winners throughout Canada, scroll down.
World’s Best winning city Sydney dominated the race for the best hotels in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific this year, snagging four of the top five slots (No. 5 went to the Crown Towers in Melbourne). The No. 1 winner, QT Sydney — the flagship property of QT Hotels & Resorts, an Australian brand — has a youthful vibe and is housed in a pair of historic buildings. The Central Business District (CBD) location makes it a great jumping-off point for shops and restaurants, though the hotel’s social spaces, such as edgy Gowings Bar & Grill, are destinations in themselves. Runner-up the Langham Sydney is a different world altogether, thanks to its cool, serene interiors (the property recently underwent a $30 million makeover) a popular high tea, and a quiet neighborhood location in the Rocks district. With 98 rooms, the property is also the smallest of the regional front-runners. Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour, at No. 3, and Park Hyatt Sydney, at No. 4, both earn praise for their waterfront locations. Choice rooms at the Park Hyatt overlook the Sydney Opera House, while apartment-style suites at the Pullman look out on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. “The rooms were extremely well-designed, all with the wonderful views in mind,” one reader said of the Park Hyatt. Melbourne gets a shout-out thanks to Crown Towers, at No. 5, which is ideally located in the CBD. Housed in a 39-floor glass building, the property’s 481 Art Deco–inspired rooms have views of the skyline or Port Phillip Bay. The property shares two spas, more than 29 restaurants, and a casino with neighboring hotels Crown Metropol Melbourne and Crown Promenade Melbourne. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Read on to see the full list of winners.
So many new hotels have come to this dynamic part of the world, where cities have sprung from the middle of the desert — which is why we decided to create a new category this year. And our readers’ choices spanned multiple countries, from a glass-and-steel high-rise in Dubai to a Moroccan hotel modeled after a royal residence. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, located on the water in Abu Dhabi’s Ras Al Akhdar area (close to the business district), is beloved by readers for its on-point service and spacious, spotless rooms. “This place has it all,” said one T+L voter. “Outstanding and consistent restaurants and bars, shopping in the concourse, and first-rate nightlife venues with unbeatable views.” Two hotels in Israel made the list, including the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, which is set in a meticulously restored 1920s building in the heart of the city. Tel Aviv’s sleek Norman Hotel, where travelers rave about the rooftop deck and infinity pool, also scored a top 10 slot. Lebanon was represented thanks to the Four Seasons Hotel Beirut, a jumping-off point for the city’s fashionable nightlife and restaurant scene as well as mountain and Mediterranean excursions. (Beirut was the No. 3 City in Africa and the Middle East.) The Four Seasons brand also nabbed the No. 8 slot with their Nile Plaza property in Cairo, where sense-of-place experiences include spa treatments like the luxurious milk bath with honey and essential rose oil. Egypt also had another winner — the historic Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor, where many explorers stayed in the 19th century and Agatha Christie wrote her novel Death on the Nile in 1937. For more on our winners in this category, scroll down.
T+L readers have Santorini on the brain this year. The destination not only won for the Best Island in Europe, but its resorts also snagged four of the top five slots in this competitive category (the Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort, on Crete, was No. 3). Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Located in Oia, a village on Santorini’s northern coast, the winner, Katikies Hotel, is built into cliffs. All rooms have verandahs that afford sea and sunset views, but what really distinguishes this resort from its neighbors is the top-notch service: “The staff went out of their way to make us feel welcome and catered to our every whim,” said one T+L voter. The No. 2 winner, Canaves Oia, is just next door. Whitewashed rooms have plush beds and minimalist décor that directs the eye to views of passing cruise ships and neighboring Thirasia Island. Snag the honeymoon or river pool suites for their private plunge pools. Also in Oia, Mystique, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is another stunner thanks to its infinity pool and terraced seating for sun-loungers. The adults-only property also has a range of dining options — Charisma, which serves traditional Greek dishes, and the Japanese-influenced Asea Lounge Restaurant — that our readers love. Mystique’s sister property Vedema, a Luxury Collection Resort, is farther south. Its medieval-town location and historic buildings — it’s housed in a 400-year-old wine cellar and century-old mansion — distinguish it from other winners. The all-suites and villas property also has a private beach, making it one of Santorini’s best options for families. Keep scrolling for more on this year’s winners.
Advertisement
Early morning game drives in pursuit of the elusive leopard. Plush tents overlooking watering holes where elephants come to bathe and play. Is there anything quite like an African safari? Still, not all experiences are created equal, and T+L’s travel community can be trusted to know which are the top safari lodges in Africa. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category — which includes safari lodges—readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. This year’s winner, Gibb’s Farm, doesn’t fit the mold of a typical safari lodge. The original 1929 farmhouse, which is located in the Ngorongoro Crater area of Tanzania, is surrounded by beautiful farmland. Guests can experience nature walks and cultural immersion in the nearby village, in addition to heading out on traditional drives to see elephants, hippos, and wildebeest. “This place is a lush paradise,” notes one T+L voter. “The coffee on my private deck overlooking gardens each morning was the only reason I got out of the plush, comfortable bed.” Three of the top-rated properties are in Botswana. Zarafa Camp, from Great Plains Conservation (a lodge group run by former National Geographic filmmakers) has a tiny footprint in the private 320,000-acre Selinda Reserve. The four-tent property is located on the Zibadianja Lagoon, which teems with hippos, big cats, wild dogs, and more. In the Okavango Delta, also known for its big game, conservation leader Wilderness Safaris scored the No. 10 slot for their Mombo Trails Camp and the more intimate Little Mombo Camp. “We saw our first kill when a hyena attacked an impala,” wrote Bradford Warner. “This camp had excellent wildlife viewing.” Safari lodge company andBeyond also had a strong showing this year, landing four out of the top ten spots: Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp, in Botswana; andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp, which falls on Kenya’s Great Migration route; Tanzania’s andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, which is perched on the lip of the crater itself; and andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge, in South Africa, where the bungalows have glass walls and overlook dense clusters of torchwood trees. For the full list of top safari lodges, scroll down.
Oh, Canada! This year’s World’s Best resorts show off the True North’s wild coastlines, epic ski slopes, and pristine wilderness. Familiar names — the Wickaninnish Inn and Post Hotel & Spa, among others — were ranked among the top five properties, while Canadian operator Fairmont Hotels & Resorts also made its home country proud with four hotels among the 10 winners. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Last year’s gold and silver winners swapped places in 2017, with Fogo Island Inn, a contemporary property with just 29 suites — all of which have floor-to-ceiling windows and locally crafted furnishings — coming out as this year’s big winner. “The beauty of Newfoundland, the remoteness of Fogo Island, and extraordinary design make this inn a very special place,” one T+L voter raved. Next up is Manoir Hovey, a 19th-century mansion set on the shores of Lake Massawippi in the village of North Hatley. Modeled after Mount Vernon, and framed by 30 acres of woodland and manicured gardens, the property can easily be added on to a trip to Quebec City — the No. 1 city in Canada this year — since it’s just two and a half hours away. At Le Hatley restaurant, chef Francis Wolf serves up dishes such as buttery foie gras and garden-fresh salads drizzled with local birch-tree syrup. After dinner, guests can retreat upstairs to one of the 37 elegant rooms, many of which have fireplaces or private balconies. On the west coast, the 75-room Wickaninnish Inn made its regular appearance on the list. The Vancouver Island property is located on a pine-forest-ringed promontory, and rooms are cozy cocoons with deep soaking tubs, though floor-to-ceiling windows invite the outdoors in. You can spend your days strolling along Chesterman Beach or curled up fireside with a book and a Pacific Pinot in hand. Ski resorts on both sides of the country made a strong showing thanks to the Four Seasons Resort Whistler, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, and the Fairmont Tremblant. For more on this year’s World’s Best winners, scroll down.