Stirling Kelso

Stirling Kelso is a journalist and editor who covers family travel, hotels, food and drink, and design. She writes for Money magazine, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Endless Vacation, Food & Wine, Texas Monthly, U.S. Airways magazine, TravelChannel.com, and Southern Living, among other publications. She is also the founder of Half Pint Travel, a community that aims to inspire parents and their kids to explore the world. Before becoming a freelance writer and moving to Austin, Texas, Stirling was an editor at Travel + Leisure. She was also a digital editor for Executive Travel magazine and worked for Fast Company and New York Magazine. Originally from Arlington, Virginia, she has also lived in Sevilla, London, and Brooklyn.



* 15+ years of experience as a travel writer and editor

* Appeared on a variety of television and radio outlets including CNN, Fox, TBS, WNBC, WCBS, LX New York, and New York 1

* Received a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Texas at Austin