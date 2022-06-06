Stirling Kelso

Stirling Kelso is a journalist and editor who covers family travel, hotels, food and drink, and design. She writes for Money magazine, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Endless Vacation, Food & Wine, Texas Monthly, U.S. Airways magazine, TravelChannel.com, and Southern Living, among other publications. She is also the founder of Half Pint Travel, a community that aims to inspire parents and their kids to explore the world. Before becoming a freelance writer and moving to Austin, Texas, Stirling was an editor at Travel + Leisure. She was also a digital editor for Executive Travel magazine and worked for Fast Company and New York Magazine. Originally from Arlington, Virginia, she has also lived in Sevilla, London, and Brooklyn.

* 15+ years of experience as a travel writer and editor
* Appeared on a variety of television and radio outlets including CNN, Fox, TBS, WNBC, WCBS, LX New York, and New York 1
* Received a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Texas at Austin
The 10 Best City Hotels in Asia in 2019
Article
The Best Resort Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East in 2017
Gallery
When it comes to resort hotels in North Africa and the Middle East, lavish spreads in the United Arab Emirates rated highly with our readers. The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, for example, sits on 14 acres of beachfront property. The 237-room resort (No. 2) features 10 eateries and lounges — including the popular Sea Fu restaurant (order the blue shrimp with a ponzu dressing) — and a 2-to-1 staff-to-guest ratio. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. One&Only scored with two hotels in the top-five list. One&Only The Palm, also in Dubai, stole the fifth slot thanks to a location that is completely private and has unparalleled views of the Persian Gulf and the city skyline. Restaurants range from Spanish tapas to haute French cuisine, and the four villas and 90 rooms — among the largest in Dubai — are relaxing havens of contemporary Moorish design. Across the water, the One&Only Royal Mirage captures the young city’s spirit with arabesque rooms detailed in soothing cream colors, plush velvet, and silk accents. The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal was the sole property in that city to make the list. And what a retreat it is: the glittering waterfront complex has 532 rooms, all of which have views of the water, lush bougainvillea-filled gardens, or the city’s Grand Mosque. The resort’s eight restaurants span global cuisines, and the beachfront, 21,500-square-foot Espa is the place to indulge in a restorative hammam ritual or four-hands massage.    Despite the U.A.E.’s strong showing, this year’s categorical winner is Kasbah Tamadot, Richard Branson’s palatial resort in the foothills of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. Read on to see why it resonated with our readers.
The Best Resorts in the South Pacific in 2017
Gallery
Did President Barack Obama vote in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best survey? We’ll never know, but we couldn’t help but notice that he headed to the Brando, our 2017 winning resort in the South Pacific, not long after helicoptering out of the White House in January. Much like our readers, he’s a fan of the resort’s sugar-white-sand beaches, kite surfing, and the cocoon-like treatment rooms at the Polynesian spa. Other than the Brando, our top five list was made up of familiar names in Bora-Bora, from the all-overwater-bungalow InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa (No. 2) to the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora (No. 3), which has a new toes-in-the-sand restaurant, Faré Hoa Beach Bar & Grill.  Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Several of our readers had honeymooned at the Four Seasons, which has 107 rooms (100 bungalows and seven villas) scattered across its white-sand beaches, overlooking its lagoon or — the more popular option — set on stilts over the water. All accommodations have extraordinary views over the coral-filled South Pacific, and some offer a glimpse of the majestic black-rock peaks of Mount Otemanu and Mount Pahia. One lucky reader even had a celebrity sighting: “We were pleasantly surprised to find Victoria’s Secret models doing their catalogue photo shoot at the resort during our stay,” said one T+L respondent. At the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa, guests can sign up for a seawater-based treatment at the Deep Ocean Spa or a rainforest tour before heading back to one of 80 overwater villas. Readers love the 44-acre St. Regis Bora Bora for its Lagoon Restaurant by Jean-Georges (request a Pacific-view table and splurge on the tasting menu), as well as complimentary water activities such as stand-up paddleboarding. For more on the best resorts in the South Pacific, scroll down.
The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada in 2017
Gallery
Canada, 150 looks good on you. This year, our northern neighbor is celebrating a milestone birthday — along with the fact that it has a youthful, energetic new Prime Minister. Americans are celebrating the fact that there's never been a better time to visit, thanks to the favorable exchange rate and chic places to stay, like these top 10 urban winners. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. The Magnolia Hotel & Spa jumped from the No. 7 slot last year to No. 1, giving charm-filled Victoria some much-deserved attention. Steps from the city's Inner Harbour, the 64-room property earned rave reviews from T+L readers for its boutique feel and rooms with water views. "I have been traveling for business and pleasure for more than 50 years, and this was truly a highlight," wrote one T+L voter. "The staff are friendly and accommodating, and everything from the amenities to the location was perfect." Across the Salish Sea, Vancouver racked up the awards with five of the top 10 hotel winners, including runner-up the Loden Hotel, a 77-room property designed with natural materials — copper, stone, and sustainable wood — and wellness-inspired beds, linens, and bath products. Amenities like complimentary local car service (in a London cab) and cruiser bikes also attract repeat guests. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia (No. 4), ideally located downtown across from the Vancouver Art Gallery, is also home to one of the city's best restaurants, Hawksworth. In Montreal, the Ritz-Carlton, which originally opened in 1912 and cocoons guests in rooms with original furnishings and fireplaces, made the list, as did the Hotel Le Crystal, a downtown build with a 12th-floor spa, indoor saltwater pool, and outdoor hot tub with unbeatable city views. For more on winners throughout Canada, scroll down.
The Best City Hotels in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific in 2017
Gallery
World’s Best winning city Sydney dominated the race for the best hotels in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific this year, snagging four of the top five slots (No. 5 went to the Crown Towers in Melbourne). The No. 1 winner, QT Sydney — the flagship property of QT Hotels & Resorts, an Australian brand — has a youthful vibe and is housed in a pair of historic buildings. The Central Business District (CBD) location makes it a great jumping-off point for shops and restaurants, though the hotel’s social spaces, such as edgy Gowings Bar & Grill, are destinations in themselves.   Runner-up the Langham Sydney is a different world altogether, thanks to its cool, serene interiors (the property recently underwent a $30 million makeover) a popular high tea, and a quiet neighborhood location in the Rocks district. With 98 rooms, the property is also the smallest of the regional front-runners. Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour, at No. 3, and Park Hyatt Sydney, at No. 4, both earn praise for their waterfront locations. Choice rooms at the Park Hyatt overlook the Sydney Opera House, while apartment-style suites at the Pullman look out on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. “The rooms were extremely well-designed, all with the wonderful views in mind,” one reader said of the Park Hyatt. Melbourne gets a shout-out thanks to Crown Towers, at No. 5, which is ideally located in the CBD. Housed in a 39-floor glass building, the property’s 481 Art Deco–inspired rooms have views of the skyline or Port Phillip Bay. The property shares two spas, more than 29 restaurants, and a casino with neighboring hotels Crown Metropol Melbourne and Crown Promenade Melbourne. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Read on to see the full list of winners.
The 10 Best City Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East in 2017
Gallery
So many new hotels have come to this dynamic part of the world, where cities have sprung from the middle of the desert — which is why we decided to create a new category this year. And our readers’ choices spanned multiple countries, from a glass-and-steel high-rise in Dubai to a Moroccan hotel modeled after a royal residence. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, located on the water in Abu Dhabi’s Ras Al Akhdar area (close to the business district), is beloved by readers for its on-point service and spacious, spotless rooms. “This place has it all,” said one T+L voter. “Outstanding and consistent restaurants and bars, shopping in the concourse, and first-rate nightlife venues with unbeatable views.” Two hotels in Israel made the list, including the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, which is set in a meticulously restored 1920s building in the heart of the city. Tel Aviv’s sleek Norman Hotel, where travelers rave about the rooftop deck and infinity pool, also scored a top 10 slot. Lebanon was represented thanks to the Four Seasons Hotel Beirut, a jumping-off point for the city’s fashionable nightlife and restaurant scene as well as mountain and Mediterranean excursions. (Beirut was the No. 3 City in Africa and the Middle East.) The Four Seasons brand also nabbed the No. 8 slot with their Nile Plaza property in Cairo, where sense-of-place experiences include spa treatments like the luxurious milk bath with honey and essential rose oil. Egypt also had another winner — the historic Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor, where many explorers stayed in the 19th century and Agatha Christie wrote her novel Death on the Nile in 1937. For more on our winners in this category, scroll down.
The Best Resort Hotels in Greece in 2017
Gallery
T+L readers have Santorini on the brain this year. The destination not only won for the Best Island in Europe, but its resorts also snagged four of the top five slots in this competitive category (the Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort, on Crete, was No. 3).   Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Located in Oia, a village on Santorini’s northern coast, the winner, Katikies Hotel, is built into cliffs. All rooms have verandahs that afford sea and sunset views, but what really distinguishes this resort from its neighbors is the top-notch service: “The staff went out of their way to make us feel welcome and catered to our every whim,” said one T+L voter.  The No. 2 winner, Canaves Oia, is just next door. Whitewashed rooms have plush beds and minimalist décor that directs the eye to views of passing cruise ships and neighboring Thirasia Island. Snag the honeymoon or river pool suites for their private plunge pools.  Also in Oia, Mystique, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is another stunner thanks to its infinity pool and terraced seating for sun-loungers. The adults-only property also has a range of dining options — Charisma, which serves traditional Greek dishes, and the Japanese-influenced Asea Lounge Restaurant — that our readers love.  Mystique’s sister property Vedema, a Luxury Collection Resort, is farther south. Its medieval-town location and historic buildings — it’s housed in a 400-year-old wine cellar and century-old mansion — distinguish it from other winners. The all-suites and villas property also has a private beach, making it one of Santorini’s best options for families.  Keep scrolling for more on this year’s winners. 
The 10 Best Safari Lodges in Africa in 2017
Gallery
Early morning game drives in pursuit of the elusive leopard. Plush tents overlooking watering holes where elephants come to bathe and play. Is there anything quite like an African safari? Still, not all experiences are created equal, and T+L’s travel community can be trusted to know which are the top safari lodges in Africa.  Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category — which includes safari lodges—readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. This year’s winner, Gibb’s Farm, doesn’t fit the mold of a typical safari lodge. The original 1929 farmhouse, which is located in the Ngorongoro Crater area of Tanzania, is surrounded by beautiful farmland. Guests can experience nature walks and cultural immersion in the nearby village, in addition to heading out on traditional drives to see elephants, hippos, and wildebeest. “This place is a lush paradise,” notes one T+L voter. “The coffee on my private deck overlooking gardens each morning was the only reason I got out of the plush, comfortable bed.”  Three of the top-rated properties are in Botswana. Zarafa Camp, from Great Plains Conservation (a lodge group run by former National Geographic filmmakers) has a tiny footprint in the private 320,000-acre Selinda Reserve. The four-tent property is located on the Zibadianja Lagoon, which teems with hippos, big cats, wild dogs, and more. In the Okavango Delta, also known for its big game, conservation leader Wilderness Safaris scored the No. 10 slot for their Mombo Trails Camp and the more intimate Little Mombo Camp. “We saw our first kill when a hyena attacked an impala,” wrote Bradford Warner. “This camp had excellent wildlife viewing.”  Safari lodge company andBeyond also had a strong showing this year, landing four out of the top ten spots: Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp, in Botswana; andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp, which falls on Kenya’s Great Migration route; Tanzania’s andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, which is perched on the lip of the crater itself; and andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge, in South Africa, where the bungalows have glass walls and overlook dense clusters of torchwood trees.  For the full list of top safari lodges, scroll down. 
The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Canada in 2017
Gallery
Oh, Canada! This year’s World’s Best resorts show off the True North’s wild coastlines, epic ski slopes, and pristine wilderness. Familiar names — the Wickaninnish Inn and Post Hotel & Spa, among others — were ranked among the top five properties, while Canadian operator Fairmont Hotels & Resorts also made its home country proud with four hotels among the 10 winners.   Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Last year’s gold and silver winners swapped places in 2017, with Fogo Island Inn, a contemporary property with just 29 suites — all of which have floor-to-ceiling windows and locally crafted furnishings — coming out as this year’s big winner. “The beauty of Newfoundland, the remoteness of Fogo Island, and extraordinary design make this inn a very special place,” one T+L voter raved. Next up is Manoir Hovey, a 19th-century mansion set on the shores of Lake Massawippi in the village of North Hatley. Modeled after Mount Vernon, and framed by 30 acres of woodland and manicured gardens, the property can easily be added on to a trip to Quebec City — the No. 1 city in Canada this year — since it’s just two and a half hours away. At Le Hatley restaurant, chef Francis Wolf serves up dishes such as buttery foie gras and garden-fresh salads drizzled with local birch-tree syrup. After dinner, guests can retreat upstairs to one of the 37 elegant rooms, many of which have fireplaces or private balconies.   On the west coast, the 75-room Wickaninnish Inn made its regular appearance on the list. The Vancouver Island property is located on a pine-forest-ringed promontory, and rooms are cozy cocoons with deep soaking tubs, though floor-to-ceiling windows invite the outdoors in. You can spend your days strolling along Chesterman Beach or curled up fireside with a book and a Pacific Pinot in hand.  Ski resorts on both sides of the country made a strong showing thanks to the Four Seasons Resort Whistler, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, and the Fairmont Tremblant. For more on this year’s World’s Best winners, scroll down.
The 10 Best Resort Hotels in the South in 2017
Gallery
The winners in this category include resorts in Virginia’s rolling hills, Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, and South Carolina’s grassy Lowcountry. What these 10 properties have in common is warm and intuitive hospitality, something the South has perfected over generations.  Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. This year’s winner, the Inn at Willow Grove, is an antebellum home located on 40 acres in northern Virginia’s bucolic countryside. Guests can stay in the original manor house or in several cottages that dot the property. The Schoolhouse, which is one of these specialty suites, is actually a registered landmark. Among other draws, our readers rave about the “fresh beignets delivered hot” every morning, the “heated towel racks and bathroom floors,” and a staff that “makes you feel like royalty.”  Last year’s winner, The Willcox, slipped to second place. But the Aiken, South Carolina, favorite, a Colonial-revival mansion originally built in 1898, still wows T+L readers for its horse-country history — it’s earned a spot on the National Historic Register — and beautifully appointed rooms with crown moldings and fireplaces.  Coming in third is Blackberry Farm, which married a working farm and sterling silver place settings long before farm-to-table was an industry standard. Here, on this Walland, Tennessee estate, you can spend your days fly-fishing or heading out on a tour of the fields led by a farmstead artisans (as they’re lovingly known on these 4,200 acres) before meals in one of two elegant dining rooms — The Barn and The Dogwood, which is located in the Main House.  The Old Edwards Inn & Spa — a North Carolina gem with an award-winning spa offering Blue Ridge Mountain–inspired treatments — and Hilton Head Island’s Inn & Club at Harbour Town, where rooms overlook the Harbour Town Golf Links, rounded out the top five.  Check out the rest of the Top 10 winners below. 
The Top 10 Cities in Mexico & Central & South America in 2017
Gallery
T+L readers’ passion for traveling to countries throughout Central and South America remains strong, as evidenced by the fact that winning cities can be found in places like Colombia and Peru. But half of this year’s top urban centers were located in one country alone — Mexico — proving that politics and walls aside, our readers love to travel south. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. San Miguel de Allende, a city with manicured gardens, colonial architecture, and a vibrant arts scene, stole voters’ hearts this year, earning it the No. 1 slot not only in this regional category, but also on our overall World’s Best Cities list. “San Miguel is Mexico’s reward to those who wander into the interior highlands,” said one reader. “The city has a new cosmopolitan feel that certainly feels welcoming to everyone.” It was joined by another Mexican-interior city, Oaxaca, a destination with an alluring indigenous history and deeply rooted traditions that span from rich heritage foods to beautiful handicrafts. Mexico City also ranked among the top five winners, no doubt thanks to its reemergence as a cosmopolitan ciudad brimming with chic hotels, like the St. Regis (a World’s Best winner this year), elegant shops, and innovative chef-owned restaurants. Cuzco, which took the No. 3 slot, was once best known as the jumping-off point for Machu Picchu. But with a pre-Columbian temple and fortress and streets lined with colonial buildings, the UNESCO World Heritage site has earned its own bragging rights. “Everyone must travel to Cuzco,” said reader Susan Bhati. “The buildings are a mix of Incan and European design, and there’s fun shopping. We loved the restaurants and cobblestoned streets — it’s a great city to travel by foot.” Antigua, Guatemala, another history-rich city, came in at No. 5. Scroll down to discover our other winners.
The 10 Best Hotels in Charleston in 2017
Gallery
In Charleston, once again voted T+L readers’ favorite city in the U.S., this year’s top hotels share both a pedestrian-friendly location and a sense of place in their design. And the Vendue, an art-focused hotel with rotating exhibits of contemporary works, was the big winner this year. “The décor and ambiance were exquisite at the Vendue,” said one T+L voter of the property, which also ranked No. 9 overall among U.S. city hotels. “The personal service upon arrival and during our stay was over-the-top.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations. The Vendue was closely followed by Zero George, a collection of early 19th-century buildings marked by guest rooms that have modern, custom-built furnishings, plantation shutters, and heart-pine floors. Our readers loved the breakfast, served in a carriage house anchored by a classic Lanache cooking range. Spectator Hotel — last year’s winner for Best City Hotels in the continental U.S. — was knocked to third place. Still, the property wows with its personal butler service and hand-painted wallpaper, not to mention the cordials served in edible chocolate cups left bedside at turndown. And one of the city’s most social spots is the bar, where hotel guests and city residents alike snag emerald leather chairs and sip on signature drinks such as the Dude Imbibes, made with house-infused chai-spiced vodka, almond milk, and espresso. Wentworth Mansion a brick beauty that dates to 1887, came in at No. 5. It now has 21 individually decorated rooms where original features (sparkling Italian chandeliers, 19th-century marble mantles) meet plush updates. “Accommodations were beyond our dreams, with high ceilings and a beautiful gas fireplace,” said one reader. On the other end of the spectrum lies the Dewberry, an It List 2017 winner thanks to its 155 crisp rooms set in a former government building. Marble bathrooms, brass mirrors, velvet sofas, and walnut paneling give the property a mid-century look that feels refreshingly modern. “You get Charleston charm, but still feel transported to another place and time,” said one reader. For more on Charleston’s hotel winners, scroll down.
The World's Top 15 Cities in 2017
Gallery
Every year, we ask our readers to rate the best cities in the world, and the results continue to surprise us. Not only do newcomers sometimes float to the top, but longtime favorites also continue to reappear — a testament to a destination’s enduring popularity. This year’s group of winners span the globe, from market-filled Hoi An in Vietnam to Florence, a European culture capital. Of note, however, is what ties these contenders together: Almost all are pedestrian-friendly, possess ample green space, and have a rich history that’s being thoughtfully preserved as the city grows. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. This year’s No. 1 winner — for the first time ever in the World’s Best Awards’ 22-year history — is Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende. “San Miguel is one of the most authentic, creative and cost-effective destinations we’ve visited,” says a T+L reader of the colonial city, a part of which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. “Over the years we’ve discovered more great restaurants and activities, but the town still maintains its Mexican heritage, culture and charm.” The World’s Best Cities list also speaks to our readers’ growing interest in Asia, as seven of the top 15 urban destinations are in the region. Kyoto, home to some of Japan’s most well-preserved traditional architecture, Chiang Mai, Thailand, best known for its walled Old City, and Siem Reap, Cambodia, the jumping-off point for Angkor Wat, all made repeat appearances. Charleston — our top city in the U.S. for the fifth year running — was the sole American city among the top 10 overall; Florence, another World’s Best veteran, was joined by European hubs like Rome and Barcelona; while Oaxaca, another Mexican city with a thriving culinary scene and cultural depth, came into the mix again for the first time since 2010. For more on your favorite cities around the globe, scroll down. 
Aruba’s Makeover
Article
Global Vision Awards 2013
Article
The hotels, tour operators, and cruise lines that are transforming the world through travel.
Global Vision Awards 2012
Article
To determine this year's standard-bearers for responsible tourism, we scoured the globe—from a private island in Cambodia to a Peruvian village on the verge of a travel boom. Here, all the winners, plus 20 trip ideas so you can experience their efforts firsthand, five of our favorite innovators, and the results of our Facebook poll on going green.
Q+A with Mike McCready, Co-Founder & CEO of Music Xray
Article
Q+A with Julian Breitenecker, Founder and CEO of Locca
Article
Trip Doctor: 5 Educational Travel Vacations
Article
New Site Scopes out the Best Hotels for Surfers
Article
The Lowdown on Airline Food
Article
How much effort—and money—do airlines really put toward feeding you in flight? Here’s what’s cooking in the skies.
World's Greatest Tour Guides
Gallery
Frequent traveler Catherine Clark thought she’d figured out the perfect way to explore Athens, a notoriously difficult city to navigate. She decided to take her hotel receptionist up on his offer to give her a one-on-one tour of local hot spots. The receptionist showed up impeccably dressed, holding a single red rose. Sure, he pointed out a few Greek Orthodox churches, but within a half hour he was ordering orzo for two at a seafood restaurant. This was not a tour. This was clearly a date. That is one of the many reasons why finding the perfect tour guide is so important. Clark may have scored a great meal, but Athens’s ancient and modern history, architecture, and art—the inspiration for her trip—remained a mystery. Finding a truly great guide is akin to discovering a grandmother-owned restaurant on a back road in Tuscany, or a secluded beach on the French Riviera, far from bikini-clad throngs. It took some convincing to get our global resources to open their little black books and divulge names and numbers. But open them they did. So what distinguishes a wonderful guide from the rest? For one thing, many of these fantastic lecturers are as committed to their city subjects—art, architecture, history, music—as they are to their tours. Advisors at Brownell Travel, for example, put us in touch with Sinan Yalcin in Istanbul, whose expertise made him an ideal choice to accompany First Lady Laura Bush during a visit to the city. In Madrid, Mencia González-Barros may be famous for her on-trend store Arquitectura Humana, but what many people don’t realize is that she also hosts insider fashion trips. Frank Dabell, also featured in the article “Walk This Way” (May 2011) by T+L editor-at-large Peter Jon Lindberg, teaches art history at Temple University Rome and gives small group tours of his beloved city. Guide Francis Morrone has published nine books (with three more on the way) on New York’s architecture—and he’s the only guide with private access to the Plaza Hotel. Varied though their backgrounds are, these guides do have in common a sincere passion for their hometowns, a healthy obsession quickly revealed through their committed expertise, thoughtful insights, and commanding energy. Read on for our list of the world’s best tour guides.
Discovering San Antonio's Riverfront
Article
Just in time for the Alamo’s 175th Anniversary, T+L heads to San Antonio’s Riverfront.
2009 Global Vision Awards
Article
A rainforest alliance. A restored garden. A LEED-certified hotel chain.Evidence that travel can change the world.
T+L's Guide to Packing
Article
Your guide to saving money, the best carry-ons, expert packing, and more.
