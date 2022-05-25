Steven Casale

The Pan-American Highway covers 19,000 miles.
Advertisement
Around the world, pristine white-sand beaches beckon tourists and locals alike with their powdery-soft shores and turquoise blue waters. While not quite as exciting as volcanic black-sand beaches or as rare as pink-sand beaches, white-sand beaches offer the quintessential seaside experience. These 15 stunning white-sand beaches — from the Maldives to right here in the United States — are what vacation dreams are made of. Related: More beach vacation ideas
The image of a serene beach is often one that includes dusty white sands that stretch untouched. And yes, a white sand beach is certainly serene — but around the world in a handful of spots are beaches where the sand is jet black. This is often the result of volcanic lava flow over time (like at Kehena Beach in Hawaii) or glacial activity (like at Jökulsárlón Beach in Iceland). Below is a list of must-see black beaches, each of which possess an unrivaled contrast to the blue waters that lap their shores.
Forget sugar-white or golden stretches of sand. Travelers seeking rare, unusual destinations can't get enough of pink sand beaches. Related: At These Beaches, You’ll Find Sand That’s Naturally Green Often formed by crushed coral or fragments of shell, the world's blushing pink shores are so sought after, one is even closed to the public to combat sand theft. But there are still plenty of places where you can bury your toes in rosy sand. From Greece to California, add these pink sand beaches to your travel to-do list.
These are the best times to go to Costa Rica for every type of vacation.
Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Whether it's an abandoned, 20th-century hotel balancing precariously on the edge of a cliff in Colombia, or a boutique property in Los Angeles with all kinds of bustling nightlife, these accommodations all share one thing in common: they're occupied by a spirit or two, making them the most haunted hotels in the world. Take the Langham Hotel in London, for example. Since it first opened in 1865, the grand dame has acquired an impressive collection of spirits, including butlers and footmen who just can't stop serving, Napoleon III (who stayed here during his exile), and an unfortunate chap with a grotesque wound on his face. Related: 13 Real Haunted Houses From All Over The United States Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, a clutch of celebrities refuses to leave the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which was built to impress the jet set. Since a 1984 renovation, the otherworldly inhabitants have become rather protective of their favorite hot spot, making their presence known by taking phones off the hook and typing on typewriters. Actor Montgomery Clift, specifically, is known for rehearsing his lines and practicing his trumpet in his old room, No. 928. Related: The Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental U.S. While most of these hotel ghosts are the friendly, Casper type, a few seem to get their eternal kicks from scaring the life out of the living guests. Others, like the founders of The Stanley Hotel, Freelan Oscar Stanley and his wife, Flora, simply want to make sure their beloved properties are well-maintained. Their chambermaid stayed behind, too, to help guests unpack their belongings. If you're looking for a good spook or scare, consider bedding down at one of these 10 most haunted hotels in the world. Related: More fall vacation ideas
Typically, beaches come in white, gold, and shades of brown. But travelers seeking more unusual shorelines can find sands in a range of hues, including blushing pink, glittering olivine, and even dark red. Red sand typically indicates that there is a significant quantity of iron nearby, either in the earth or deposited over years of volcanic activity. Some red beaches (like Kokkini Beach, in Greece) are even flanked by dramatic carmine cliffs. Related: Where on Earth to Find Rare, Black Sand Beaches Visiting one of these seven gorgeous red sand beaches — which are found in diverse destinations ranging from Hawaii to Italy, and even eastern Canada — is like traveling to a Martian landscape. Only you never even have to leave Earth's atmosphere.
Advertisement
There may be no better place to island hop than in the Philippines. After all, the Southeast Asian country is made up of well over 7,000 islands. The country is ethnically and culturally diverse, with influences from as near as China and as far away as Spain. Most visitors to the Philippines arrive in busy Manila, the capital located on the island of Luzon. From here, travelers can branch out with inter-island flights and boats to other areas of the country, like the pristine, Eden-like islands of Boracay and Palawan, where you’ll find spectacular beaches and teeming, lush jungles. Or head to Siquijor (an island known for mysticism) and hilly Bohol. Regardless of which islands you choose to visit on your adventure to the Philippines, plan ahead. Be sure to pack the tropical essentials, like shoes fit for rough marine terrain, hiking boots, and light clothing. And remember to field tips from the locals upon arriving at a new island. After all, there's a lot to uncover here, from regional cuisines and festivals to natural areas perfect for hiking and diving. But consider this your introduction to island hopping in the Philippines.