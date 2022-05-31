Stephen Drucker

Stephen Drucker has more than three decades of experience in leading editorial teams at lifestyle magazines and newspapers. He was previously the editor-in-chief of House Beautiful and Town & Country. Prior to that, Stephen was a contributing writer for Architectural Digest and held the role of executive vice president and editor-in-chief of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia from 1996 to 2001. He has also held positions as the executive editor of Travel + Leisure and features director of HG magazine. From 1988 to 1992, he worked at The New York Times, where he was editor of the "Home" section and created the Sunday "Styles" section. Previously, he held senior editor positions at both Vogue and Self.

* 30+ years of experience editing lifestyle magazines and newspapers
* Graduated from Vassar College and studied historic preservation at the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture
What It's Like to Stay at the Most Exclusive Inn and Club in Florida
A stay at the Gasparilla Inn & Club, a grand resort on the isle of Boca Grande, is a return to the genteel world of Old Florida.
Obsession: Hotel Sewing Kit
Insider Classics: Golf Resorts in Carmel
In Carmel, three venerable resorts deliver far more than golf
The Road Down Under
The Great Ocean Road is Australia's version of Highway 1. Endless views, inventive restaurants, stylish guesthouses, and natural offerings—rain forests and waterfalls, koalas and kangaroos—make it the ultimate driving destination.
American Deco Divine
A newly opened retrospective devoted to the history of Art Deco reveals that the 20th century's most glamorous style reached its peak in the United States.Plus: 13 places to get your Deco fix from coast to coast.
Three Special Santa Fe Hotels
These properties make it that much easier to give in and go local
Down by the Bay
Crab cakes and lighthouses, antiques and country inns—the pleasures are pure and downright American on the Chesapeake Bay. Stephen Drucker finds out why Maryland's Eastern Shore is the perfect fall destination
