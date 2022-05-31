Stephen Drucker

Stephen Drucker has more than three decades of experience in leading editorial teams at lifestyle magazines and newspapers. He was previously the editor-in-chief of House Beautiful and Town & Country. Prior to that, Stephen was a contributing writer for Architectural Digest and held the role of executive vice president and editor-in-chief of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia from 1996 to 2001. He has also held positions as the executive editor of Travel + Leisure and features director of HG magazine. From 1988 to 1992, he worked at The New York Times, where he was editor of the "Home" section and created the Sunday "Styles" section. Previously, he held senior editor positions at both Vogue and Self.



* 30+ years of experience editing lifestyle magazines and newspapers

* Graduated from Vassar College and studied historic preservation at the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture