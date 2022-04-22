Stephanie Wu

How to pick an all-inclusive hotel in the Turks and Caicos that’s right for you.
There are several things that can make or break a trip: airport accessibility, hotel availability, the number of great restaurants. But there are also amenities you may not think about until you arrive—how easy it is to get a taxi or Uber, the attentiveness of the hotel staff, or the view from your hotel bathtub. If you've never booked a trip based on the bathtub view, these photos may change your mind. We asked travel company Epic Road, who can plan ultra-luxurious safaris and vacations, to share their favorite bathtub perches. And if this does inspire a trip, they’re the ones who can help you get the exact room—and the exact view.
“Travel has become a sea of black bags,” Rockefeller says. After working together at a Spanish fashion brand, she and Krantz decided to do something about that, so they launched a line of water-resistant canvas bags with leather trim in four eye-catching colors. Paravel, which is made with fabric from mills in Lake Como and Tuscany, is well priced (from $45 to $345) and doesn’t skimp on design—the products were created as a system, with cubes to keep things organized and collapsible cases to bring for souvenirs. As for what the founders would pack themselves? Krantz’s essentials include a warm sweater and multipurpose boots—great for trips to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, one of the duo’s favorite spots. Rockefeller likes to bring a faux-fur scarf and an instant camera: “People get goofy when the Polaroid comes out.”
Laure Heriard Dubreuil's favorite beaches include Laamu Atoll, Maldives; Palawan, Philippines; and, naturally, South Beach. “I love anywhere you can swim—it clears my mind and is incredibly relaxing,” she says. For beach outfits that go from day to night, she likes embroidered Valentino tunics, leather slides, and silk earrings from Rebecca de Ravenel (“lightweight and perfect for travel”). Louis Vuitton perfumes are her gifts of choice: “Each is based on a different flower, and they’re refillable, which makes them eco-friendly.”
Sitting at the table or skipping town? We’ve answered all of your burning questions about Thanksgiving travel.
The Best Cities in Asia in 2016
The cities of Southeast Asia are on the rise. Urban centers in the region, such as Bangkok; Siem Reap, Cambodia; and Luang Prabang, Laos—hailed for their affordable and delectable dining, historic sites, warm locals, and exciting culture—made up more than half of our list of Best Cities in Asia list this year. There’s never been a better time to go to Asia, particularly to these spots, with a number of stunning hotel openings, an increase in flights from the U.S., and favorable exchange rates. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Whether you're in town for business, on a backpacking trip, or stopping over before hitting the beaches, these cities have more than enough attractions to keep you entertained. Chiang Mai might not be Thailand’s largest city, but it’s first in our readers’ hearts—probably because it’s much more manageable. It has a busy downtown with restaurants and must-see markets, but quiet resorts are a quick drive away. Kyoto, last year’s Best City Overall, clearly remains a favorite. It has seen plenty of growth recently, including the spring 2015 opening of Suiran, a Luxury Collection Hotel, and shows no signs of slowing down. And the inclusion of Siem Reap, which is the gateway of architectural and historical treasures that are visited by millions a year, proves that timeless attractions never lose their appeal. Asia’s top capitals, including Bangkok and Tokyo, remain favorites as well, perhaps because they continue to provide reasons to go back, from intriguing art in Bangkok to the second wave of cool cocktail bars in Tokyo. As one reader wrote of Tokyo, “this is a world-class city and a must to visit.” The same could be said of all the places on this list.
Asia’s biggest capitals are major destinations for both business and leisure travelers. Often, these travelers are one and the same: a huge number of business travelers in Asia tack on a weekend of sightseeing after a week in a conference room. This is just one of the reasons why Asia has some of the best city hotels in the world. In cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Beijing, which are saturated with visitors, the best hotels stand out for their convenient locations, up-to-the-moment design, and impeccable service. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. This year’s winners for best city hotels in Asia are in some of the continent’s busiest hubs. Large brands known to sophisticated travelers around the globe dominated the list — and those based in Asia made an especially strong showing, including the Peninsula, Swire Hotels, The Leela, Oberoi, and Mandarin Oriental. All are known for their five-star service, with staff who are often able to predict their guests’ needs before a request is made. “A grand hotel with impeccable service in all areas,” one T+L reader commented about the Leela Palace New Delhi, which ranked third in the category. “The staff saw to our every need with a greeting and a smile.”
The Best Islands in Asia in 2016
When a country has more than 7,000 islands, there are bound to be some gems. That’s certainly the case with the Philippines, which this year dominated the list of Best Islands in Asia, nabbing four out of the top five spots. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands on their natural attractions and beaches, activities and sights, food, friendliness, and overall value. The country’s largest island, Luzon, home to Manila, made the list. So did Cebu, which offers excellent diving, and, being roughly in the middle of the archipelago, makes a good launching pad for island-hopping. Of Boracay, the runner-up in the category, one reader wrote: “Nothing beats the feeling of sinking your feet in the cool powdery white sands.” And then there's Palawan, an island province in the western Philippines with untouched beaches and lush jungle. The only island to crack the top five that isn’t in the Philippines is Bali, a tried-and-true beach destination in Indonesia that’s beloved by honeymooners, backpackers, and families. “Wonderful history and architecture, breathtaking scenery, delicious food, and very sweet people,” said one survey-taker. “High up on my list of favorites.” When you start planning your next vacation, keep in mind that you don’t have to choose just one of the winners—it’s not hard to create an itinerary that includes all five.
The nation’s capital is, unsurprisingly, one of the most popular destinations in the U.S. From the historic monuments to the free museums to the explosion of cherry blossoms in the spring, there’s more than enough to keep visitors entertained, no matter how long they stay. Given the number of travelers Washington, D.C., attracts, it’s no surprise that the area has some of the best hotels around. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations, and Washington, D.C. includes the city and surrounding areas. Washington, D.C.’s hotels are known for their service and discretion, hosting not only tourists, but dignitaries and politicians from around the globe. The high standards have expanded beyond the boundaries of the city—so much so that two hotels in Virginia (the Lorien Hotel & Spa and the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner) cracked our list. Location within the city is important to readers as well—the Rosewood, this year’s number one winner, is right in the heart of Georgetown, while the Hay-Adams, which came in at number two, is across the street from the city’s most famous address: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “I wish the walls could talk,” one respondent wrote. They’d surely have some fascinating tales to tell.