Stephanie Wu

Laure Heriard Dubreuil's favorite beaches include Laamu Atoll, Maldives; Palawan, Philippines; and, naturally, South Beach. “I love anywhere you can swim—it clears my mind and is incredibly relaxing,” she says. For beach outfits that go from day to night, she likes embroidered Valentino tunics, leather slides, and silk earrings from Rebecca de Ravenel (“lightweight and perfect for travel”). Louis Vuitton perfumes are her gifts of choice: “Each is based on a different flower, and they’re refillable, which makes them eco-friendly.”