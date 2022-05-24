Stephanie Walden

Stephanie Walden is a freelance writer and editor with more than 12 years of experience writing for brands and publishers. Professionally, she's written for outlets including Travel + Leisure, Afar, T Brand Studio, WP Creative Group (Washington Post), Mashable, New York Magazine, The Muse, The Guardian Labs, and Forbes. Personally, she's lived the digital nomad lifestyle since 2015, traveling to more than 45 countries while working remotely. Politically, she's pro em-dash and serial comma.



* 12+ years of experience working as a writer

* 5+ years of experience as a managing editor

* 7 years of experience as a digital nomad