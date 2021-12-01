Stephanie Vermillion

Skip to content Top Navigation
No Iceland road trip is complete without a stop in these adorable small towns.
Soak among mountains, jungles, and icebergs at the best hot springs in the world.
No trip to Iceland is complete without a soak in one — or all — of these scenic hot springs.
As the U.K. opens to international travelers, there's an under-the-radar way to experience the destination's cozy charm: pub stays.
Come for the Lake Superior views and
hygge-filled cabins; stay for the invaluable Isle Royale backpacking expertise.
Come for the whitewater rafting and stunning mountain scenery; stay for the seven-acre private island with endless outdoor activities.
Ice, culture, and climate change are on display at this sleek icefjord-view facility in Greenland.
In this oft-overlooked Colorado getaway, tourist numbers are low — and desert adventures run the gamut.
You might even spot the northern lights.
The St. Patrick's Way is a one-week trek through Northern Ireland's most dazzling parks, peaks, and coasts, with odes to the trail's namesake saint along the way.
Riders will soar 400 feet above the city’s Zamalek neighborhood while enjoying views of downtown Cairo, the pyramids, Sphinx, and beyond.
The December event will be the continent’s last total solar eclipse for nearly 20 years.
How one of Africa’s most stunning archipelagoes is going even greener.
In this West Virginia destination, digital detox is a way of life.
You don't need to travel to make new friends. Digital pen pal platforms can help you maintain cross-cultural connection while practicing social distancing.
