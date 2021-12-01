Stephanie Vermillion

Stephanie Vermillion is a Cleveland-based travel journalist and photographer covering outdoor adventure, culture, and astrotourism. Her work has been published in outlets including Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, Outside Magazine, and BBC Travel. When she's not traveling, you can find Stephanie exploring her home parks, having extremely long conversations with her dog, or geeking out over aurora-borealis webcams.
8 Best Small Towns in Iceland for Stunning Landscapes, Hearty Fare, and Northern Lights Views
No Iceland road trip is complete without a stop in these adorable small towns.
12 Best Hot Springs in the World With Relaxing Waters and Incredible Views
Soak among mountains, jungles, and icebergs at the best hot springs in the world.
7 of the Best Hot Springs in Iceland
No trip to Iceland is complete without a soak in one — or all — of these scenic hot springs.
You Can Sleep in a Pub on Your Next UK Vacation — Here's How to Book
As the U.K. opens to international travelers, there's an under-the-radar way to experience the destination's cozy charm: pub stays.
These Cozy New Cabins Are the Perfect Gateway to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park
Come for the Lake Superior views and hygge-filled cabins; stay for the invaluable Isle Royale backpacking expertise.
You Can Rent a Private Island in America's Newest National Park – and It Comes With Beaches, Trails, and a Cozy Cabin
Come for the whitewater rafting and stunning mountain scenery; stay for the seven-acre private island with endless outdoor activities.
Get a Rare, Immersive View of Icebergs in Greenland Thanks to This New Building
Ice, culture, and climate change are on display at this sleek icefjord-view facility in Greenland.
This Little-known Colorado Gem Combines Glamping, Art, and Desert Adventures
In this oft-overlooked Colorado getaway, tourist numbers are low — and desert adventures run the gamut.
Stargaze on a Houseboat in One of America's Newest Dark-sky Parks
You might even spot the northern lights.
This 82-mile Trek Through Stunning Parks and Coastlines Is Northern Ireland's Best-kept Secret
The St. Patrick's Way is a one-week trek through Northern Ireland's most dazzling parks, peaks, and coasts, with odes to the trail's namesake saint along the way.
Africa’s Largest Observation Wheel Will Make Its Debut in Egypt Next Year — and It Promises Views of the Famed Pyramids
Riders will soar 400 feet above the city’s Zamalek neighborhood while enjoying views of downtown Cairo, the pyramids, Sphinx, and beyond.
How to See the 2021 Total Solar Eclipse in Antarctica
The December event will be the continent’s last total solar eclipse for nearly 20 years.
A Massive Reforestation Initiative Is Under Way in Seychelles
How one of Africa’s most stunning archipelagoes is going even greener.
Go Off the Grid at This 'Quiet Zone' in the U.S. Where Wi-Fi and Cell Signal Are Banned
In this West Virginia destination, digital detox is a way of life.
These Websites Connect You With Pen Pals Around the World (Video)
You don't need to travel to make new friends. Digital pen pal platforms can help you maintain cross-cultural connection while practicing social distancing.
