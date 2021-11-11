Stephanie Perry

Stephanie Perry is a branded content editor with six plus years of experience writing about fashion, wellness, beauty, lifestyle, and health topics. She's been featured in People, RealSimple, Better Homes & Gardens, Shape, InStyle, Health, WhoWhatWear, Byrdie, MyDomain, and more. She loves covering the latest trends, the coolest under-$100 beauty finds, and writing first-person reviews on products that have made her own life less stressful. She currently lives in Austin, Texas with her fiancé and rescue dog, and would appreciate any recommendations for beating the heat.
I Drive Over 10,000 Miles a Year, and This Affordable App Keeps Me Entertained the Whole Way
Article
Plus, it's lightened my suitcase load.
Advertisement
Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Car Fan Kept Their Pups Cool and Comfortable During an 8-Hour Road Trip
Article
It's a "must-have for hot dogs."
This $30 Wet-dry Car Vacuum Is a Game Changer for Road Trips 
Article
They're even comparing it to a Dyson
This $30 Compact Dog Bed Is a Must-have If You're Traveling With Pets
Article
It's the perfect travel companion
This Sweatshirt Is Comfortable Enough for Lounging but Stylish Enough for Zoom Calls 
Article
Its five-star reviewers seem to agree.
These Joggers With Over 9,000 Reviews Are So Comfy and Cute, I've Worn Them Three Days in a Row
Article
Full Disclosure: I'm also wearing them as I type this.
These Comfortable, Waterproof Sneakers Are on Sale — and the Proceeds Will Go to ‘Everyday Heroes’ (Video)
Video
Look good and feel good about your purchase.
The Ray-Bans Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs Love Are on Sale Now
Article
Thank you, Nordstrom.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This Effective Cooler Will Keep Your Frozen Food From Going Bad (Video)
Video
No freezer space, no problem.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com