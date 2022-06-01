Stephanie Pearson

Stephanie moved to Santa Fe in 1995 to work for Outside magazine, and she's still there. In addition to the beautiful skies, the clean air, and the singular culture, Santa Fe has exceptional terrain for mountain biking, road cycling, hiking, and alpine skiing. She is a contributing editor to Outside, and her stories have also appeared in O, the Oprah MagazineNational Geographic TravelerMen's Journal, and others. On most days you'll find her riding, running, or hiking the trails around Santa Fe.
