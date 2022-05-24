Stephanie Orma

World's Best Cities for Romance
“Everything seems sexier in Paris—the grand buildings, the beautiful Parisians, the language, the food,” muses Alison Drew, a New York-based lawyer who lived in the City of Light and recently returned with her husband for an unforgettable romantic escape. “Just walking around makes you want to be in love.” Paris has proved itself irresistible to T+L readers as well, who again rated it No. 1 for romance in the latest World’s Best Awards survey. For some cities, setting the stage for love seems second nature. (We challenge anyone to dispute Venice's swoony siren call.) Related: 50 Best Romantic Getaways 2010 Cities less synonymous with romance also ranked high in the 18th-annual awards. Take fairy-tale Prague (No. 16), which basks in picture-perfect Old Europe charm right down to its hilltop castle. Farther south on Croatia’s rocky coast, historic Dubrovnik (No. 20) features a captivating old town and sublime views of the Adriatic. But with Valentine’s Day just around the bend, you don’t have to travel beyond North America to find that perfect romantic getaway. California’s quaint seaside village of Carmel (No. 3) might be your ideal setting, with storybook cottages, sheep meadows, and rugged coastal views. Or if you prefer cozying up by the fire at a sumptuous B&B, look no further than Quebec City, Canada (No. 6), or Savannah, GA (No. 12), two cities where historic ambience makes for memorable sense of place. Be it a gorgeous cityscape, an overflow of culture, or pastries that make your heart sing, the world’s most romantic cities offer plenty to love, whether you’ve found a match or are merely looking to let some sparks fly.
America's Most Romantic Hotels
Imagine you and your better half cuddling fireside as the sun dips behind the distant mountains. The only sounds are from the wild; the only sights are canyons and the stark desert. No, you’re not in the Sahara. You’re at Utah’s ultra-romantic Amangiri resort. With Valentine’s Day looming and no end to winter in sight, who doesn’t dream of stealing away on vacation? But you don’t need to travel to the ends of the earth (or beloved spots like Paris or the Caribbean) to find that spark-kindling setting. From seaside New England to Washington State’s wine country, we’ve uncovered dreamy properties certain to get you in the mood—whatever your idea of romance and your price range. Related: America's Most Romantic Winter Destinations You can take your love to literal new heights at Big Sur’s Post Ranch Inn, a cliff-top hotel whose treehouses and cottages perch a thousand feet above the Pacific. The policy of no clocks or televisions encourages couples to reconnect, while perks like a gratis convertible inspire drives along scenic Highway 1 with impromptu picnics on any of the breathtaking beaches. Of course, romance doesn’t require endless water views; cozying up in a country bed-and-breakfast has its own appeal. Hillside Victorian cottages with a white picket fence and fairy-tale-like setting draw couples year round to Landrum, SC, where they check into the affordable Red Horse Inn. Blame its high occupancy rate on the waterfalls, rocking chairs, and in-room candlelit dinners. Related: 50 Best Romantic Getaways 2010 Great country inns know just how to take care of their guests, and indeed many of our favorite romantic hotels are a quick jaunt but worlds away from major cities. It’s about a two-hour drive from Phoenix to an enchanting resort of adobe suites with kiva fireplaces set among the red-rock canyons of Sedona, while 2 1/2 hours gets you from Atlanta to a Blue Ridge Mountains retreat. And sometimes, romance is just a subway ride away. Lovebirds who want to fall in love with their hometown all over again—or flock to a hotel with urban sophistication—can look no further than actor Robert De Niro’s Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Read on to find the perfect romantic hotel for you two and make that daydreamed getaway a reality. —Stephanie Orma
Hard-partying Cancún, Mexico, isn’t the first place you’d think to take a secluded romantic getaway. But adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resort will make you think again. This all-inclusive sets the mood with a private beach, butler service, and infinity pools—and has even attracted romcom sweetheart Julia Roberts. That’s no surprise to André Leavitt of Time Travels Inc., who wholeheartedly recommends the couples-only, all-inclusive experience to clients. “These resorts are simply more conducive to romance,” says the travel pro and mom. As Leavitt knows, sometimes you want a table just for two, without any kids in shouting distance. And the best romantic all-inclusive resorts have evolved to appeal to more sophisticated tastes—improving menus, diversifying amenities, and raising the bar on 24/7 service. Related: Best Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts With all your meals and activities at the ready, you can tune out distractions and tune in to each other. This kind of coveted alone time comes easily on the island of Maui at Travaasa Hana, a serene group of plantation-style cottages that purposely don’t have TVs, radios, or clocks. Instead, you’ll wake up to the sound of the Pacific waves outside your window, soak in a private hot tub, and learn to stand-up paddleboard or even hula. Trying out something new together is bound to get that adrenaline pumping. While endless water views are undeniably romantic, cuddling by the fire at a mountain hideaway has its own dreamy appeal. The Adirondacks are the site of one such retreat, The Point Resort on the edge of Saranac Lake, which draws big-city couples looking for a quick escape, whatever the season. Blame it on the nightly bonfires, sunset cruises, and the ganache hot chocolate. Related: 50 Best Romantic Getaways 2010 Of course, all this gourmet eating, pampering, and bliss comes at a price, anywhere from about $120 per person per night to upward of $600. But once you find the resort that’s right for you two, the bucks stop there. “Not having to think about paying for a drink by the pool or lunch—it’s a completely carefree experience,” says Ernesto Coppel, founder and CEO of Pueblo Bonito Oceanfront Resorts and Spas. Related: The 50 Most Romantic Places in the World After all, when the fire pits come on at Pueblo Bonito, theirs aren’t the only sparks flying.