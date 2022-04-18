Stephanie Burt

Stephanie Burt is a Southern food expert with more than a decade of experience covering the intersection of eating local, restaurants, passionate people, and sustainability. She focuses on researching heirloom ingredients, interviewing passionate culinary makers, and when she's in the kitchen, perfecting her roasted chicken recipe.



* 15+ years of experience covering food and travel

* 25+ years of experience writing for editorial

* Host and producer of The Southern Fork podcast (seven seasons, 260 episodes)

* Received a master's degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte