Stephanie Burt

Stephanie Burt is a Southern food expert with more than a decade of experience covering the intersection of eating local, restaurants, passionate people, and sustainability. She focuses on researching heirloom ingredients, interviewing passionate culinary makers, and when she's in the kitchen, perfecting her roasted chicken recipe.

* 15+ years of experience covering food and travel
* 25+ years of experience writing for editorial
* Host and producer of The Southern Fork podcast (seven seasons, 260 episodes)
* Received a master's degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Hilton Head Island's Newest Park Has an Epic Adventure Playground Kids Will Love
Article
"A lot of parks I see could be picked up and plopped down anywhere in the USA, but not this one. It was built specifically for this space, place, and environment."
